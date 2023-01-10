ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Supporting love and family at Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas works hard to ensure and hopes that foster children can stay together with their families when they are adopted. That is why they are so happy to share this touching story of Ralph and Linda Land who were able to keep 10 siblings together and connected for the rest of their lives. Working with the Samaritas, Ralph and Linda were able to adopt 6 out of 10 siblings and create a special connection with the other two families who adopted the other 4 siblings.
Make sure your plumbing issues are fixed for good

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert and they’re with us today to talk about the importance of making sure your plumbing emergencies are fixed for good, so you don’t have to waste your time and money. Part of their process includes using top of the line products. Viega fittings come with a 50 year manufacturer warranty, and any copper we press we stand behind the lifetime of that section of repair.
Hire an interior designer for this year’s home upgrades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – January is a popular month to look around your home and dream about making both cosmetic and functional changes!. Before you pick up the phone to call a contractor, Leslie Hart-Davidson from HDD Studios has tips to help make your project a successful experience by hiring an interior designer.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Coco and Marv

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These two dogs from the Kent County Animal Shelter are ready for a home. Marv is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s very happy and is a bit of a clown, though he’s usually calm. He loves meeting new people and has been gentle, including with children. When he wants your attention, he’ll paw at you.
Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage

Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023)
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue.
Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March

Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids

A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday. (Jan. 12, 2023)
7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding

Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023)
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
Black Pigeon studios expands to new location

A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023)
2023 HS class eligible for more college scholarships

Many high schools seniors who are applying for trade schools and traditional state universities now qualify for additional scholarships. (Jan. 12, 2023)
The K-Wings played on rainbow ice as they celebrated Pride Night for the second straight year. (Jan. 13, 2023)
Mayor Bliss talks new commission, budget, World of Winter

Kicking off a new year, Mayor Bliss joins News 8 to talk about new City Commission members, what's happening with the budget and fun winter events happening around Grand Rapids. (Jan. 12, 2023)
Here’s what’s going on this weekend in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023)
Looking forward to a new season at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are plenty of things to look forward to at the John Ball Zoo this season. We are getting closer and closer to opening day at the zoo which starts Friday, March 24th. There is something for everyone at the Zoo as they offer lots of family programming. There are guided tours, behind the scenes experiences where you can get up close to some of your favorite animals as well as a preschool program titled Winter in the Woods.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 011423

Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023)
Holland museum to host MLK Day celebration

The Holland Museum is hosting a MLK Day celebration including a scavenger hunt and winter activities. (Jan. 12, 2023)
