GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas works hard to ensure and hopes that foster children can stay together with their families when they are adopted. That is why they are so happy to share this touching story of Ralph and Linda Land who were able to keep 10 siblings together and connected for the rest of their lives. Working with the Samaritas, Ralph and Linda were able to adopt 6 out of 10 siblings and create a special connection with the other two families who adopted the other 4 siblings.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO