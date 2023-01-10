Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under ScrutinyNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Supporting love and family at Samaritas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas works hard to ensure and hopes that foster children can stay together with their families when they are adopted. That is why they are so happy to share this touching story of Ralph and Linda Land who were able to keep 10 siblings together and connected for the rest of their lives. Working with the Samaritas, Ralph and Linda were able to adopt 6 out of 10 siblings and create a special connection with the other two families who adopted the other 4 siblings.
WOOD
Make sure your plumbing issues are fixed for good
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert and they’re with us today to talk about the importance of making sure your plumbing emergencies are fixed for good, so you don’t have to waste your time and money. Part of their process includes using top of the line products. Viega fittings come with a 50 year manufacturer warranty, and any copper we press we stand behind the lifetime of that section of repair.
WOOD
Hire an interior designer for this year’s home upgrades
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – January is a popular month to look around your home and dream about making both cosmetic and functional changes!. Before you pick up the phone to call a contractor, Leslie Hart-Davidson from HDD Studios has tips to help make your project a successful experience by hiring an interior designer.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Coco and Marv
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These two dogs from the Kent County Animal Shelter are ready for a home. Marv is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s very happy and is a bit of a clown, though he’s usually calm. He loves meeting new people and has been gentle, including with children. When he wants your attention, he’ll paw at you.
WOOD
Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage
Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023) Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch …. Following an outage earlier...
WOOD
Maranda Samaritas Land Family
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing. “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan....
WOOD
Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March
Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023) Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
WOOD
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday. (Jan. 12, 2023) Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors …. A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids...
WOOD
7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding
Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at...
WOOD
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
WOOD
Black Pigeon studios expands to new location
A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023) A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023)
WOOD
2023 HS class eligible for more college scholarships
Many high schools seniors who are applying for trade schools and traditional state universities now qualify for additional scholarships. (Jan. 12, 2023) 2023 HS class eligible for more college scholarships. Many high schools seniors who are applying for trade schools and traditional state universities now qualify for additional scholarships. (Jan....
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide Maranda 1/13
Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023) The K-Wings played on rainbow ice as they celebrated Pride Night for the second straight year. (Jan. 13, 2023) Wild vs. Griffins. The Griffins...
WOOD
Mayor Bliss talks new commission, budget, World of Winter
Kicking off a new year, Mayor Bliss joins News 8 to talk about new City Commission members, what's happening with the budget and fun winter events happening around Grand Rapids. (Jan. 12, 2023) Mayor Bliss talks new commission, budget, World of …. Kicking off a new year, Mayor Bliss joins...
WOOD
Here’s what’s going on this weekend in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!
WOOD
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
WOOD
Looking forward to a new season at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are plenty of things to look forward to at the John Ball Zoo this season. We are getting closer and closer to opening day at the zoo which starts Friday, March 24th. There is something for everyone at the Zoo as they offer lots of family programming. There are guided tours, behind the scenes experiences where you can get up close to some of your favorite animals as well as a preschool program titled Winter in the Woods.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 011423
Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023) Breaks of sunshine are expected to make a return Saturday, especially away from Lake Michigan as high pressure settles in over the area. (Jan. 14, 2023)
WOOD
Holland museum to host MLK Day celebration
The Holland Museum is hosting a MLK Day celebration including a scavenger hunt and winter activities. (Jan. 12, 2023) The Holland Museum is hosting a MLK Day celebration including a scavenger hunt and winter activities. (Jan. 12, 2023) Over 300 RVs on display at Camper, Travel & RV show …
WOOD
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. …. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County …. Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County...
Comments / 0