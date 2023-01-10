Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates released a report Monday reporting 23 drug arrests in the parish for the months of November and December. “We are committed to fighting the drug issue in Union Parish,” said Gates. “I commend the officers for doing their jobs and their commitment to the citizens of this parish.” November-December Drug Arrest Tony Smith Farmerville Distribution of Schedule I Distribution of Schedule II Bond: $70,000.00 Nicholas Calup Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Roger Antley Downsville Possession of Schedule III Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $20,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $40,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $80,000.00 John Lowery Calhoun Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $13,500.00 Malik Johnson Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Markeivon Hill Monroe Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $35,500.00 David Morris Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Qualandro Bilberry Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $10,000.00 Aubrey Manning Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Justin Perkins Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Bond: $2500.00 Keith Chamblin Calhoun Possession of Schedule II Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $11,500.00 Nicholas McQueen Farmerville Possession Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 William Langston Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 Felix Miller Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $45,000.00 Pete Billiot Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institutions Bond: $21,500.00 George Barrett Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Harold Mathews Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Kataysia Barnes Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $7,5000.00 Roy Brantley Marion Possession of Legend Drug Bond: $500.00 Kelsea Kelly Bernice Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $10,500.00 Kelli Mitcham Eros Possession of Schedule II Bond: $10,000.00.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO