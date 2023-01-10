ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukesha Elliott
4d ago

Lord we are praying for this beautiful young baby to be found safe ..Praying for your protection 😭❤️🙏🏽

4
kalb.com

Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
GRANT PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
GRANT PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting

Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright

Lions beat Bearcats, 57-56. Ruston girls defeat Ouachita, 48-41. Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since Julia Vogel's body was found in Morehouse Parish.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. LSP says...
CHOUDRANT, LA
fgazette.com

UPSO reports drug arrest totals

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates released a report Monday reporting 23 drug arrests in the parish for the months of November and December. “We are committed to fighting the drug issue in Union Parish,” said Gates. “I commend the officers for doing their jobs and their commitment to the citizens of this parish.” November-December Drug Arrest Tony Smith Farmerville Distribution of Schedule I Distribution of Schedule II Bond: $70,000.00 Nicholas Calup Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Roger Antley Downsville Possession of Schedule III Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $20,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $40,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $80,000.00 John Lowery Calhoun Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $13,500.00 Malik Johnson Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Markeivon Hill Monroe Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $35,500.00 David Morris Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Qualandro Bilberry Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $10,000.00 Aubrey Manning Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Justin Perkins Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Bond: $2500.00 Keith Chamblin Calhoun Possession of Schedule II Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $11,500.00 Nicholas McQueen Farmerville Possession Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 William Langston Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 Felix Miller Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $45,000.00 Pete Billiot Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institutions Bond: $21,500.00 George Barrett Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Harold Mathews Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Kataysia Barnes Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $7,5000.00 Roy Brantley Marion Possession of Legend Drug Bond: $500.00 Kelsea Kelly Bernice Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $10,500.00 Kelli Mitcham Eros Possession of Schedule II Bond: $10,000.00.
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Officers threatened, resisted at call

Ruston Police arrested two on Clinton Circle Saturday night while investigating a domestic disturbance. When an officer responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 3:15 a.m. regarding a disturbance that occurred on Calvin Street earlier in the day, Jamarcio K. Jenkins, 29, of Ruston was seen beating on the door of a nearby apartment.
RUSTON, LA

