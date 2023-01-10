Read full article on original website
Louisiana woman arrested in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend after changing story to police
A Louisiana woman who allegedly altered her story multiple times to police has been charged in the stabbing death of her ex-girlfriend after being found trying to put the corpse in her car.
Ruston man accused of robbing Marion convenience store workers at gunpoint
Union Parish Sheriff's Office search for male suspect that demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store's cashier.
West Monroe man accused of driving while intoxicated; claimed he swerved vehicle trying to eat chicken legs
West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Cypress Street when the driver straddled the fog line traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
Union Parish man accused of assaulting healthcare worker; wanted by deputies
The Union Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 35-year-old Johnny Dale Spencer Jr. who is wanted for Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a Healthcare Facility and Battery of Emergency Room Personnel
Deputies investigating alleged threats made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating alleged threats made against Ouachita Parish High School and East Ouachita Middle School. The schools are not on lockdown; however, authorities are present at the schools. The incident remains under investigation.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
Farmerville police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville Police Officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle […]
Authorities to investigate Mangham’s Tuesday night shooting; no suspects identified
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hixon Street. According to police, no suspects have been identified. Mangham Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the shooting and are asking the public […]
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
Lions beat Bearcats, 57-56. Ruston girls defeat Ouachita, 48-41. Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since Julia Vogel's body was found in Morehouse Parish.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. LSP says...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
UPSO reports drug arrest totals
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates released a report Monday reporting 23 drug arrests in the parish for the months of November and December. “We are committed to fighting the drug issue in Union Parish,” said Gates. “I commend the officers for doing their jobs and their commitment to the citizens of this parish.” November-December Drug Arrest Tony Smith Farmerville Distribution of Schedule I Distribution of Schedule II Bond: $70,000.00 Nicholas Calup Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Roger Antley Downsville Possession of Schedule III Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $20,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $40,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $80,000.00 John Lowery Calhoun Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $13,500.00 Malik Johnson Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Markeivon Hill Monroe Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $35,500.00 David Morris Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Qualandro Bilberry Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $10,000.00 Aubrey Manning Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Justin Perkins Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Bond: $2500.00 Keith Chamblin Calhoun Possession of Schedule II Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $11,500.00 Nicholas McQueen Farmerville Possession Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 William Langston Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 Felix Miller Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $45,000.00 Pete Billiot Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institutions Bond: $21,500.00 George Barrett Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Harold Mathews Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Kataysia Barnes Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $7,5000.00 Roy Brantley Marion Possession of Legend Drug Bond: $500.00 Kelsea Kelly Bernice Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $10,500.00 Kelli Mitcham Eros Possession of Schedule II Bond: $10,000.00.
Officers threatened, resisted at call
Ruston Police arrested two on Clinton Circle Saturday night while investigating a domestic disturbance. When an officer responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 3:15 a.m. regarding a disturbance that occurred on Calvin Street earlier in the day, Jamarcio K. Jenkins, 29, of Ruston was seen beating on the door of a nearby apartment.
