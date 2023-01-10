Gov. Ivey announces rules for prison ‘good time’ incentives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to get out early for good behavior.
Ivey signed an executive order Monday that she says provides "clear rules" for prison staff and inmates on how much good time credit will be lost for different categories of offenses, and how an inmate can restore lost credit.
Only inmates sentenced to 15 or fewer years in prison are eligible. In 2021, only 9% of the state prison population was eligible.
Critics say the change essentially abolishes good time and will negatively impact prison conditions.
