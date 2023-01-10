ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gov. Ivey announces rules for prison ‘good time’ incentives

By KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to get out early for good behavior.

Ivey signed an executive order Monday that she says provides “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much good time credit will be lost for different categories of offenses, and how an inmate can restore lost credit.

LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face

Only inmates sentenced to 15 or fewer years in prison are eligible. In 2021, only 9% of the state prison population was eligible.

Critics say the change essentially abolishes good time and will negatively impact prison conditions.

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing "good time" rules for Alabama inmates

Comments / 6

Damont Simmons
4d ago

gov Ivey do you believe in giving people second chances mam....the law you just passed only keeping inmates in prison so in other words the slaves must have it hard to get out of prison because they make you too much money to free the inmates I get it mam...

Vison Vison
4d ago

Anthony Underwood murdered in prison lock up by police. Still in data base while the cover up is taking place.

wanda aaron
4d ago

Kay Ivey is this going to help the overcrowded prisons? NO And it will not give an inmate any incentive to ‘do right’ or ‘be a better or model prisoner’. More to come . . .

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

