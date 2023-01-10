Charlotte startup Beach Putt seeing its portable golf course gain traction after 2022 launch

CHARLOTTE — About three years ago, Anthony Garofalo decided to take a beach trip with his family at Isle of Palms, South Carolina. While soaking up the sun, a random golf ball fell out of his wife’s beach bag and rolled swiftly down the sand as it if were on a newly cut lawn.

“I’m like, ‘Man, that’s a fast green for putting,’” he said. “‘I wonder if you could turn the beach into a putting green.’”

That is when the idea for his startup, Beach Putt, was born.

Garofalo spent the last roughly three years forming design ideas and prototyping his product to bring it to the scale it is today. He officially launched Beach Putt in the summer of 2022.

