Brunswick County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks at a three-month high

Active COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina nursing homes have hit a three-month high. The weekly list from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows 269 outbreaks at nursing homes, up 13 percent from last week and the most since the end of September. The CDC map shows more...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina health officials warn of increase in kids overdosing from marijuana edibles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More children are getting sick from accidentally eating marijuana edibles. Snack and candy packages may look normal, but it’s what’s causing an increase in children overdosing on edibles containing high levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. ECU Health Medical Center’s Dr. Jason Hack said they’ve seen cases of pediatric […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Covid creeping back as new variant surges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new Covid variant spreads across North Carolina as the new year begins. “We anticipated this would be the case, and we’re not surprised by it,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health. People traveling back to the area after visiting...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season. Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it. “We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.
WILMINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Is Ending Extra Pandemic-Based Food Benefits In March

Over the last three years, it’s often seemed as though local, state and federal government benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic would be never-ending. Apparently, that’s not the case. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the State of North Carolina announced in a press release that extra benefits in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Latest COVID data shows 52 NC counties at high risk of illness

New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52 counties are at a high risk of illness and putting a strain on local healthcare systems. That includes Durham, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Wake and Chatham counties are at a medium risk. New COVID information released on Thursday showed that 52...
foxwilmington.com

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

NCDHHS Offering Free Residential Radon Test Kits

Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month to help educate people about how to reduce their risk of lung cancer from radon. Because testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits available now at radon.ncdhhs.gov.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

NC MEDASSIST Helps To Combat High Prescription Drugs’

Francene Marie interviews Jessica Yarzumbeck the Director of Communications and Marketing with NC MedAssist. NC MedAssist is the only statewide non-profit pharmacy in North Carolina that provides prescription and over-the-counter medications to neighbors in need at no cost. This is a caring non-profit that understands the needs of the many counties they serve.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

3,000 Free Radon Kits Offered To North Carolina Residents

A odorless colorless gas in your home could be extremely deadly. I am talking about radon. You would never know it is there unless you have some sort of detection device. 3,000 free radon kits are being offered to North Carolina residents thanks to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
