ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B100

No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites

Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
IOWA STATE
B100

Win a Free Oil Change at the Rod & Custom Show

The 40th Annual Rod & Custom Auto Show presented by Weber Auto Group is happening this weekend, Friday, January 13-Sunday, Jan 15 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Weber Auto Group is offering free oil changes for 8 lucky car show participants. You can enter to win Friday,...
EAST MOLINE, IL
B100

One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money

Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

East Moline Concert Venue Is Hosting A Free Winter Concert Series

The saying goes, "the best things in life are free." That couldn't be more true. Free beer, free food, free prizes, free money... you get the point. In radio, free is our life. We hand out free things all the time because it makes you happy and us happy too. A popular concert venue in East Moline is giving the Quad Cities something they can enjoy for free. Well, six things they can enjoy for free: Concerts.
EAST MOLINE, IL
B100

David Koechner Is Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino

If you're a fan of the Anchorman movies or the hit television show, The Office, then you know who David Koechner is. The actor, writer, and producer is coming to Davenport in March for two shows and one of them is a trivia show based on our favorite paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report

Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy