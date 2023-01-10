Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
Blue Cat Opens Temporarily So Award Winning Beer Doesn’t Go to Waste
"Our kitchen may be closed, but we don’t want all of this award-winning beer to go to waste. We will be temporarily open next week 1/16-1/20 from 3pm-8pm for bar service only. $5 draft pours, $10 growler fills. Blue Cat Brewing Company Closes Its Doors. The Blue Cat Brewing...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Grilled Spaghetti Sandwich-Boring Leftovers Get an Upgrade With This Step By Step Guide
I don't consider myself an inventor. Nor do I feel I am deserving of any awards or certifications of acknowledgment. However, if you feel differently about me after reading this article and testing out my theory, then so be it. I can be reached for interviews via my agent's email and fan mail can be sent to 1229 Brady St. Davenport, Ia.
We’re Teaming Up With KWQC For A Quad Cities Blessing Box Drive
Townsquare Media is proud to partner with KWQC TV6, Quad Cities Hy-Vee, the Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) along with Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive. When and where is the Blessing Box Drive?. On Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until...
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
Win a Free Oil Change at the Rod & Custom Show
The 40th Annual Rod & Custom Auto Show presented by Weber Auto Group is happening this weekend, Friday, January 13-Sunday, Jan 15 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline. Weber Auto Group is offering free oil changes for 8 lucky car show participants. You can enter to win Friday,...
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
QC Special Olympics Athlete Wins Gold In Figure Skating Competition
A local Special Olympian is bringing home the gold in figure skating. Jason Halkias, who is autistic, competed last week at the Special Olympics Iowa winter games in Dubuque. He is from the QC and is no stranger to skating or winning gold medals at the Special Olympics games. Jason...
Rock Island Approves Recognition Of MLK Day As Official Holiday
The City of Rock Island made a major step forward as a city. On Monday, Rock Island City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official city holiday. About Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is...
Honoring Betty White: Pet Food and Supply Drive for Local Animal Shelters
You may remember last New Years Eve when we were all set to ring in 2022 but then got the news that everyone's favorite Golden Girl had passed away. The good news is, the legacy of Betty White can be continued through her love of animals and supporting those that are also animal advocates.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
East Moline Concert Venue Is Hosting A Free Winter Concert Series
The saying goes, "the best things in life are free." That couldn't be more true. Free beer, free food, free prizes, free money... you get the point. In radio, free is our life. We hand out free things all the time because it makes you happy and us happy too. A popular concert venue in East Moline is giving the Quad Cities something they can enjoy for free. Well, six things they can enjoy for free: Concerts.
David Koechner Is Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
If you're a fan of the Anchorman movies or the hit television show, The Office, then you know who David Koechner is. The actor, writer, and producer is coming to Davenport in March for two shows and one of them is a trivia show based on our favorite paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Davenport Iowa Man Arrested After Making 48 False and Threatening 911 Calls
This Davenport man has a 2-month history of misusing his phone to make false 911 calls. 39-year-old John David Field was arrested Tuesday, January 10th after he made 48 false calls to the Scott Emergency Communications Center from November to January. During his time on the phone with 911 dispatchers,...
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report
Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
B100
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0