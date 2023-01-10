2 arrested after shootout at gas station in Beach Park that left gunman, second person hospitalized

Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
2 arrested after shooting leaves two wounded at Beach Park gas station
BEACH PARK, Ill. - Two people were arrested after a shooting that wounded two people Sunday morning at a north suburban Beach Park gas station. About 6:35 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to a statement.
One suspect still at-large after SWAT standoff ends with 3 in custody, several guns recovered
A Chicago Police Department SWAT team surrounded a high-rise apartment building in the Old Town neighborhood Tuesday night following a police chase that started on the South Side. The incident started when Illinois State Police spotted a stolen car.
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified
GURNEE, Ill. - The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).
Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man arrested in shooting death of Joliet mom
JOLIET, Ill. - A Bolingbrook man is accused of fatally shooting a Joliet mom in her car Sunday morning. At about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to a report of a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. When officers arrived, they located...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crews are carjacking victims, targeting people at bank ATMs from Wicker Park to the Lower West Side, Chicago police reports say
Chicago police are trying to track down an armed robbery and carjacking crew that has been working the city between Wicker Park and the Lower West Side over the past week. The team is hijacking drivers and robbing people at ATMs, often striking several times within an hour. The group...
CPD warns of burglaries in South Austin where garage doors are pried open
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Fatal shooting of couple inside South Loop condo ruled murder-suicide
Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head.
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was arrested in connection to a South Milwaukee double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Fire at Schaumburg business draws large firefighter response
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a business in Schaumburg.
Joliet man arrested for attacking girlfriend with curtain rod, police say
JOLIET, Ill. - A 60-year-old Joliet man was arrested Monday night after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and her son with a metal curtain rod. Police say Arthur Mitchell forced his way into his girlfriend's apartment in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue around 8:19 p.m. and began attacking her and her adult son.
Lake County Sheriff's K9 Ryker helps flush out suspect from vacant home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is giving kudos to one of its K9 officers.Ryker helped sheriff's deputies arrest a 35-year-old man who had broken into a vacant home in unincorporated Libertyville, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies spotted signs of forced entry at the home while on patrol, and not knowing if whoever broke in was still inside, they brought in Ryker, instructed him to start barking, and announced that he would be set loose if the person inside didn't surrender.A 35-year-old man who was inside gave himself up and was arrested on criminal charges.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says
CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
Man stole car as cops watched in Uptown, then bailed out on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say Chicago cops watched as a man stole an SUV in Uptown, then arrested him in Streeterville after he abandoned the car in traffic on Lake Shore Drive. Police said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle. Jaylin Williams, 19, is charged with possessing a...
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 14-year-old shot girlfriend ‘multiple times in head:' complaint
RACINE, Wis. - Elia Olson, 14, of Racine, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot his girlfriend, 14, in the head multiple times on Jan. 8 near S. 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Prosecutors say the victim, who was able to talk with investigators "despite...
