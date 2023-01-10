Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Disney+ Announces Phineas and Ferb Revival With 2 New Seasons
Phineas and Ferb is coming back for two new season on Disney+ and Disney television. Variety received word of the renewal and fans can look forward to 40 new episodes. Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television told the press at the winter press tour for the Television Critics Association. As an added bonus for viewers, Hamster & Gretel is getting a second season too. (That show is also created by Dan Povenmire!) So, Phineas and Ferb return to bug Candace and go on daily adventures with unbelievably catchy songs. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is in talks to return as well. With Disney's current streaming strategy, the show could appear across any number of the company's networks. Be they Disney+, Disney Junior, Disney Channel proper or Disney XD. Check out what the executive and the creators have to say about the revival down below.
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Expands Theatrical Release Plans Due to Demand
The headline making Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey made a splash after its violent trailer sent heads spinning online. Interest in the movie skyrocketed immediately, with the film eventually landing a brief theatrical exhibition. Fathom Events previously confirmed that the movie would show on a few hundred screens for one night only in February, but now the digital distributor has expanded their plans to more screens and even more dates. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the one-night-only release of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is now set for nearly a week of shows and will be seen in even more theaters.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Breaks Rotten Tomatoes Record
The Last of Us has broken a Rotten Tomatoes record. The upcoming HBO series has been one of the most anticipated television shows on the horizon for a while. When the show was officially announced in 2020, it started stirring all kinds of excitement among fans, mostly because the games are great and people wanted to see it adapted. The excitement only increased as the series added Chornobyl's Craig Mazin as showrunner and series creator Neil Druckmann as a writer, producer, and director. When the casting of Pedro Pascal as Joel was confirmed, it pretty much cemented that this was going to be something special and that only continued to be proven true with other casting announcements, trailers, and more.
ComicBook
Chucky Series Gets New Streaming Home
While Chucky fans remain on the edge of their seats about the potential for a third season of the hit series, the show has now found a new home for streaming. The first season of the series remains available on Peacock, but as of this week the horror-centric service Shudder is now also streaming Chucky season one. Chucky's second season has yet to become available for streaming despite its season finale airing back in November. Fans have been eager to hear if the show will return for a third season ever since, especially after the series concluded its run with yet another cliffhanger ending.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Creates The Perfect Henderson
Spy x Family definitely earned its place as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive last year, introducing countless viewers to the Forger Family. Thanks to a mission that was taken on by master spy Twilight, Loid Forger has assembled a unique faux family in world-class assassin Yor Forger, the young telepath Anya Forger, and the clairvoyant dog known as Bond. In attempting to gain access to Eden College as a part of Twilight's mission, the Forgers encounter headmaster Henderson, with one cosplay creating a perfect real-world doppelganger of the anime character.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Sets Release Window
AMC Networks has set a premiere timeline for three seasons of Walking Dead spin-offs releasing in 2023, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. During its day at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the cable channel announced the upcoming eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead, debuting in May, would be its last. AMC also revealed timelines for three new shows starring characters from the now-ended flagship series: duos Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and the solo Daryl (Norman Reedus).
ComicBook
FX Boss Addresses Trend of Disappearing TV Shows, "Wouldn't Rule Anything Out"
The past year has been a time of great change for the entertainment industry, as media companies try to navigate a new normal following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a few studios, that has involved taking away content in efforts to cut costs from their budgets, either through scrapping shows or films that were in the middle of productions, reversing renewals for new seasons, or taking existing content off of streaming services. These decisions have been made in spades by Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks — and apparently the head of another major company is not ruling it out either. During an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX boss John Landgraf revealed that his company does not have "any specific plans" to make similar decisions, but they "wouldn't rule anything out."
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Kang Inspirations
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared the big inspiration for this variant of Kang the Conqueror. In a new Empire Magazine feature, the MCU actor revealed that director Peyton Reed went back to the history books for some inspiration this time around. His version of He Who Remains in Loki gave off big Willy Wonka vibes as he had been left alone for eons. But, Kang is much more threat and in a conquering mode. So, Alexander the Great makes an obvious inflection point for the Multiverse's biggest threat. Along with those tidbits, all the creatives involved with Quantumania say that Majors' villain is unlike anything that's come before in this franchise. Read what he had to say on Kang's arrival and historical forebearers.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals How Many More Seasons the Show Will Have
Yellowstone is currently in the midst of its fifth season, and the show's star, Kevin Costner, just won Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globes. The show's midseason finale, "A Knife and No Coin," was released on January 1st, and fans are eager to find out what comes next. Currently, the series is expected to return sometime this summer. While there's no exact return date, one Yellowstone star just revealed some news about the show's future. According to Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Yellowstone is expected to last for at least two more seasons.
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
ComicBook
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator Confirms He Got Paid in Weed
The original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has become one of the most iconic films in horror history, but it was a project that barely managed to come to life, with narrator of the opening prologue John Larroquette confirming that director Tobe Hooper managed to save a few bucks by paying the actor in weed instead of cash. In the almost 50 years since the film was unleashed, countless rumors and reports about the filming experience on the seminal film have circulated, some of which have been refuted and others of which have been debunked, but with Hooper himself and other members of the cast and crew passing away over the years, some of the anecdotes have been harder to clarify.
ComicBook
Netflix Planning First-Ever TV Upfront After Launching Ad-Supported Tier
TV networks' upfront presentations are an opportunity for management and creatives to speak directly to advertisers, giving potential buyers a chance to see what is to come in the season ahead and trying to attract their attention with splashy presentations and celebrity appearances. Now, for the first time, streaming giant Netflix is set to have an upfront presentation, where they can pitch companies interested in their new, ad-supported tier. The event will take place at New York's Paris Theater -- a venue actually owned by Netflix -- on May 17. Rather than the "newfronts" presentations that other digital platforms have launched in recent years, Netflix's presentaiton comes in the middle of the network upfront period.
Shakira Is Reportedly Bringing Gerard Piqué's Mother into the Breakup Drama in a Petty Way That's Splitting the Internet
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems that along with making a top-charting song about her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué, Shakira is also bringing Piqué’s mama Montserrat Bernabéu into the drama — but in a very out-there way. When people are petty, it can range from anything — just as long as it inconveniences the other person. And Shakira really thought outside of the box with her reported petty move. Reports state that Shakira has placed a witch mannequin on the balcony of her Spanish property, pointing...
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
ComicBook
The Batman: Matt Reeves Teases "Big Bat-Verse Plan"
The Bat-Verse begins with The Batman, filmmaker Matt Reeves' self-contained cinematic franchise separate from the DC Universe being built out by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. With the DC duo charting a 10-year plan starting with a new and younger Superman, Reeves has his own new and younger Dark Knight in Robert Pattinson's Batman. As part of a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Reeves oversees the Bat-Verse: the director's term for the spinoff-spawning franchise that will expand with The Batman 2 and multiple live-action television series for HBO Max, including The Penguin and.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
Comments / 0