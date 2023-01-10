Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
US News and World Report
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
US News and World Report
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
US News and World Report
UK Seeks Stronger Powers to Stop Disruptive Protests
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government will on Monday announce new proposals to clamp down on protests, broadening the range of situations in which police are able to act to prevent serious disruption. In recent years, protests, usually on environmental issues, have shut down large parts of central...
US News and World Report
Three Dead, 16 Hurt in Ammo Blast in Russian Region Near Ukraine
(Reuters) - An ammunition explosion caused by "careless" handling of a grenade in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine killed three soldiers and injured 16, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday. The blast occurred in a cultural centre repurposed for Russia's armed forces to store ammunition, state news...
US News and World Report
Islamic State Claims Congo Church Attack
(Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese town of Kasindi that killed at least five people and wounded 15 wounded, the group said on its account on Telegram. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Catholic Church Hails Supreme Court Order for Ex-President Over Bombings
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The leader of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church on Friday praised a Supreme Court decision to order the former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people. The civil case brought by families of the victims charged...
US News and World Report
Congo's Army Says Church Bomb Kills 6, Extremists Suspected
GOMA, Congo (AP) — A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.
US News and World Report
Belarus Says Joint Air Force Drills With Russia Are Defensive Only
(Reuters) -Belarus' Security Council said on Sunday that joint air force drills with Russia, due to run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1, were defensive in nature and would focus on reconnaissance missions and how to thwart a potential attack, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. The exercises were "exclusively...
US News and World Report
French President Macron: Iran's Latest Execution Is Heinous and Barbaric Act
PARIS (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s air space, at least seventh time in past week, defense ministry says
Taiwan's Defense Ministry says it detected four Chinese military aircraft and several vessels invading its air space Monday morning amid heightened tensions with the mainland.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Apartment Block in Dnipro Badly Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
KYIV (Reuters) - An apartment block in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was badly damaged in a Russian missile attack on Saturday and people were trapped under the rubble, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office. "They (Russians) are just inhumans. At least one stairwell is...
US News and World Report
Japan's Economic Policy Panel Won't Craft New Accord With BOJ, Minister Says
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government's top economic policy panel will invite eight economists, including an expert on the country's inflation trends, to upcoming special sessions to discuss the monetary-fiscal policy mix, Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said on Friday. But the sessions will not draft new policy objectives to replace the...
US News and World Report
Peru 2022 Growth Likely Hindered by Protests, Says Central Bank Official
LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said on Friday, suggesting that the South American country's economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December. Adrian Armas, head of...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian Executed by Tehran
(Reuters) -Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. - He fought during the Iran-Iraq war in the...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Aide Says Time Running Out to Ratify Sweden, Finland NATO Bids
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is running out of time to ratify NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland before it holds elections expected in May, a Turkish presidential spokesman said on Saturday. President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said Turkish ratification of the countries' bids depended on how quickly Stockholm...
US News and World Report
At Least 68 Killed in Nepal's Worst Air Crash in 30 Years
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said, in the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside where the Yeti...
