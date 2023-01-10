ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘M3GAN’ Box Office Bonanza: Horror’s Winning Streak and the Power of a PG-13 Rating

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Hr2p_0k9gMfHu00

Horror continues to be a beacon of hope for the box office .

Universal’s M3GAN proved another win for the genre upon opening to a better-than-expected $30.4 million domestically over the Jan. 6-8 weekend (that’s more than any wide release launching over the high-profile year-end holidays, excluding Avatar: The Way of Water ).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

One of the secrets of its success? Whereas many non-franchise horror movies were rated R, M3GAN sports a more audience-friendly PG-13.

The horror film landing the biggest opening of the pandemic era was Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II , which was also rated PG-13. That film — which had the advantage of being part of a known franchise — launched to $47.5 million over Memorial Day in 2021, when COVID-19 was far more of an issue.

“Let’s not forget the importance of the decision to position M3GAN in the demographic sweet spot that is the very social media-active audience who were granted permission to see the film via its advantageous PG-13 rating. This opened an extended footprint for the film to be exposed to an even bigger FOMO-sensitive audience that took the film from a $20 million opener to a $30 million opener, no small feat,” says box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore.

Females made up 54 percent of all tickets bought, while 77 percent of M3GAN ‘s audience was between the ages of 13 and 34.

In 2022, the biggest horror starts belonged to R-rated fare. Universal’s Nope led the way with a $44.5 million start. That movie is directed by Jordan Peele, a brand unto himself. Likewise, Universal’s Halloween Ends — which debuted to $40.1 million last year — was also a well-known brand.

M3GAN out-performed fellow original films and box office success stories The Black Phone (Universal) and Smile (Paramount). Those two films, both rated R, opened to $23.6 million and $22.6 million, respectively, in 2022.

“Certainly for many of the wide horror releases in 2022, the R rating was a benefit and a badge of honor,” says Dergarabedian. “In the case of M3GAN though, the subject matter was perfectly suited for the teen-friendly PG-13 and the results speak for themselves.”

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN is also the first horror film released in January to open to more than $30 million since 2012, when Devil Inside started off with $33.7 million. Critics raved about the movie, resulting in a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94 percent. Audiences gave the film a B, which is a good grade for a horror release.

Overseas, the sci-fi horror title opened to $14.8 million for a global start north of $45 million against a production budget of just $12 million before marketing.

“Creepy doll type characters seemingly never fall out of favor, from Talking Tina in TZ’s Living Doll to Chucky to Annabelle. Even 1978’s Magic had Anthony Hopkins in a psychological battle with ventriloquist dummy a la The Twilight Zone episode with Cliff Robertson in an episode called The Dummy ,” says Dergarabedian.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Missing’ Star Storm Reid Talks the Screenlife Thriller Sequel and Her “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Episode of ‘The Last of Us’

Missing star Storm Reid hasn’t slowed down since her starring role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018), but it’s now all the more impressive when you consider that she’s also a full-time USC Trojan. Reid has been juggling a still-blossoming entertainment career with higher education since the fall of 2021, and she appreciates the chance to have a bit of normal in between her buzzy movie and TV sets. In Will Merrick and Nick Johnson’s Jan. 20 release Missing, the mostly standalone sequel to the John Cho-led Searching (2018), Reid plays June, a defiant teenager who’s raised by her...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Leads MLK Weekend, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beating ‘Plane’

Marc Forster’s dramedy A Man Called Otto — starring Tom Hanks — is doing solid business at the box office in a much needed win for adult-skewing movies. The Sony release is on course to gross $12 million or more over the long Martin Luther King holiday, enough to beat new wide offering Plane, an action pic starring Gerard Butler. Otto is expanding nationwide after starting out in select theaters at the year-end box office.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Tells the Na'vi Stories Through Its CostumesCostume Designers Guild Awards: 'Avatar: Way of Water,' 'Elvis,' 'Babylon' Among...
The Hollywood Reporter

Alejandro González Iñárritu, Santiago Mitre, More Reveal Why They Made These Oscar-Shortlisted Movies Now

The five international directors featured in the second of The Hollywood Reporter’s Palm Springs Film Festival panels helmed stories ranging from the expansive — tales of overthrowing dictatorships such as Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 — to intimate, tragic portraits of adolescent friendship, like in Lukas Dhont’s Close.  Some of these films are based on historical figures — like Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, which sees Vicky Krieps stepping into the role of the free-spirited Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Davy Chou’s Return to Seoul draws from the personal experiences of the director’s close friend and her complicated relationship with her birth family. And multiple...
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy