Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Several Asheville bus routes temporarily suspended due to winter weather

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to current weather conditions, ART services on several routes in Asheville are temporarily suspended. City of Asheville crews are out assessing and treating priority one roads. Services will continue to come back as conditions improve. As of 9:30 a.m., the city says the following...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year

Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NCDOT clean-up homeless camps

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) removed 120,000 pounds of trash from two homeless camps in West Asheville on Saturday, January 6, 2023. The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrests of dozens of suspects accused of trafficking meth in the Upstate, working with incarcerated inmates and Mexican cartels.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Fire at AVL Outlets, West AVL Burglaries Suspect Linked to RAD Crime

(Asheville, NC) -- A fire at the Asheville Outlets is being investigated. WLOS-TV reports firefighters rushed to the roof around the Restoration Hardware and Carter's Outlet last night. It seems sprinklers were able to contain the damage, while no injuries were reported. There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County property owners can get answers to tax questions at upcoming clinics

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Property owners in Buncombe County with questions about their property taxes have several upcoming chances to get some answers. The county is partnering with Land of Sky Association of Realtors to conduct clinics that help property owners sort things out and answer questions about how residents' property has been valued, particularly those seeking property tax relief.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
tribpapers.com

Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest

Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Weather closes local libraries and delays opening of landfill and parks

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Due to icy secondary roads and low temperatures, all Buncombe County Libraries will be closed, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Buncombe County Parks and the Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station will operate on two-hour delays. For other information on closings and delays around the mountains,...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

