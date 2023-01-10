Read full article on original website
thedariennews.net
Darien Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear dies on Jan. 11
Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Southeast Georgia Health System. She had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10. She was serving her second term on the City Council in the South Ward. City Manager Richy Braun stated, “The City...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Union Baptist Church, Wayne County
Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King. Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events. Bulloch County The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP […]
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
‘Cannot undo the suffering I caused:’ Man writes apology note to teen shot campaigning for Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of shooting a 15-year-old campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock has written an apology letter, court documents revealed. The shooting happened Dec. 1 at a home on Hartridge Street in Savannah, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jimmy...
thedariennews.net
Massive drug trafficking investigation leads to largest-ever indictment
Operation Ghost Busted charges 76 defendants, alleges three drug death. BRUNSWICK, GA: A total of 76 defendants are named in a newly unsealed federal indictment describing a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang that includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
WRDW-TV
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
Authorities find wood preservatives in Brunswick canal after residents complain about fish dying
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Glynn County Health Department are investigating a spill into a storm water drainage ditch along Chris Road and Highway 99 after fish began to wash up dead in the area. STORY: FHP: Woman dies when hit by SUV while...
thedariennews.net
City water shutdown Thursday afternoon after water main breaks
A six-inch water main broke in Darien Thursday afternoon near Fort King George and the City of Darien is on site working to repair it, according to City Manager Richy Braun. Water in the City should be off for the next two to three hours, he said, except for the area of Hwy. 251 to I-95.
Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
Giant cargo ships passing Tybee Island on their way to Savannah's port are causing big waves, sometimes putting beachgoers in harm's way, say officials at the popular tourist destination on Georgia's coast.
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
wtoc.com
Suspect in custody after police chase in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after Liberty County deputies say they were led on a chase Tuesday morning. According to the Coastal News Service, a deputy pulled over a car on Cooper Highway for an expired registration. The deputy then found out the car was...
Routine traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a high-speed chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dennis Poulsen, shortly after 8 a.m. Deputy Geoffrey Harriman stopped a vehicle on E.B. Cooper Highway. Harriman discovered the vehicle was uninsured, and the […]
