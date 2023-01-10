ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, GA

thedariennews.net

Darien Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear dies on Jan. 11

Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Southeast Georgia Health System. She had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10. She was serving her second term on the City Council in the South Ward. City Manager Richy Braun stated, “The City...
DARIEN, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Union Baptist Church, Wayne County

Located between the Altamaha River and Mount Pleasant, Union Baptist Church is among the oldest congregations in Wayne County. The churchyard and cemetery are beautifully maintained.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King. Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events. Bulloch County The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Head-on crash involving fire truck injures 5 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck in Savannah. According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck. The Chatham County Police Department said the dump […]
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

Massive drug trafficking investigation leads to largest-ever indictment

Operation Ghost Busted charges 76 defendants, alleges three drug death. BRUNSWICK, GA: A total of 76 defendants are named in a newly unsealed federal indictment describing a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang that includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
AUGUSTA, GA
thedariennews.net

City water shutdown Thursday afternoon after water main breaks

A six-inch water main broke in Darien Thursday afternoon near Fort King George and the City of Darien is on site working to repair it, according to City Manager Richy Braun. Water in the City should be off for the next two to three hours, he said, except for the area of Hwy. 251 to I-95.
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Routine traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a high-speed chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dennis Poulsen, shortly after 8 a.m. Deputy Geoffrey Harriman stopped a vehicle on E.B. Cooper Highway. Harriman discovered the vehicle was uninsured, and the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

