EVLO Energy Storage Inc., a battery energy storage company and a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, is participating in a renewable energy project in Summerland, British Columbia. EVLO is partnering with Wildstone Construction Group and solar panel installation contractor Skyfire Energy to provide the District of Summerland with its first utility-scale solar installation that combines battery energy storage system (BESS) technology to extend the system’s output into the hours when energy demand is highest. The Summerland project includes a 0.4 MW solar array as well as four EVLO 1000 battery energy storage units and its proprietary EMS control system that will provide 4 MWh of storage capacity.

SUMMERLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO