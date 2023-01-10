Read full article on original website
iSun Adds Three Solar Projects to New England Portfolio
ISun Inc. has picked up three contracts with a total value of $9.7 million to implement solar energy solutions in communities in northern New England. The new projects result from a new partnership that iSun has formed with an integrated nationwide solar developer. The new awards of 9 MW in...
Peter Rood to Lead Energy Storage Development Efforts for Spearmint Energy
Spearmint Energy has named Peter K. Rood, former chief development officer at GlidePath Power Solutions LLC, as chief development officer. In this role, Rood will oversee the development, construction and operations of Spearmint’s battery energy storage projects. Rood brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to Spearmint, most recently...
EVLO, Wildstone and Skyfire Combine Solar Installation Project with BESS Tech
EVLO Energy Storage Inc., a battery energy storage company and a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, is participating in a renewable energy project in Summerland, British Columbia. EVLO is partnering with Wildstone Construction Group and solar panel installation contractor Skyfire Energy to provide the District of Summerland with its first utility-scale solar installation that combines battery energy storage system (BESS) technology to extend the system’s output into the hours when energy demand is highest. The Summerland project includes a 0.4 MW solar array as well as four EVLO 1000 battery energy storage units and its proprietary EMS control system that will provide 4 MWh of storage capacity.
Orsted Starts Construction on 471 MW Texas Solar Center
Ørsted says it has initiated construction on the 471 MW AC Mockingbird Solar Center in Texas. Covering an area of 4,900 acres, Mockingbird will be able to generate enough energy to power more than 80,000 homes annually, making it the largest solar PV project in Ørsted’s portfolio to date.
