Police search for suspects in attempted ATM burglary

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in Texarkana are looking for suspects in an attempted ATM burglary early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to a Cadence Bank branch in the 2200 block of N. Stateline Ave after a caller witnessed a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper attempt to break into an ATM.

The suspects could not get inside the machine, but TAPD is asking citizens to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.

According to police Diamond Bank located at 4820 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana, Texas, was also burglarized early Tuesday. Police did not specify if they believed these incidents were related.

