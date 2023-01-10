ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Police search for suspects in attempted ATM burglary

By Marlo Lacen
KTAL News
KTAL News
 4 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in Texarkana are looking for suspects in an attempted ATM burglary early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to a Cadence Bank branch in the 2200 block of N. Stateline Ave after a caller witnessed a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper attempt to break into an ATM.

Caddo DA: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting, child fatally injured on Monkhouse Drive

The suspects could not get inside the machine, but TAPD is asking citizens to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.

According to police Diamond Bank located at 4820 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana, Texas, was also burglarized early Tuesday. Police did not specify if they believed these incidents were related.

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

