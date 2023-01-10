Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
knopnews2.com
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
knopnews2.com
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers. The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Senators introduce 73 bills on fifth day of Legislative Session
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators introduced 73 bills this morning for the fifth day of the 108th Legislative Session. Among the items introduced this morning was a measure by Sumner Senator Teresa Ibach that would require the State Department of Health and Human Services to rebase rates for critical care access hospitals.
knopnews2.com
Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning. He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in...
knopnews2.com
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The region is expecting accumulating snowfall during the day Wednesday, with conditions clearing and warming as we get into the rest of the workweek. As an area of low pressure is centered to our south and a high pressure system to our east, this will...
