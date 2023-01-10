ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new specialty license plate that features “The Good Life” message and supports History Nebraska is now available for Nebraska drivers. The design of the plates mirrors the “Good Life” signs that welcome drivers to the State. “The Good Life signs we see on the highways have been a part of our history since the early 1970s,” says Chris Goforth, Marketing Manager for History Nebraska. “Now, people can showcase the good life everywhere they go while supporting educational programs at our museums and virtual programs across the state.”
Nebraska State Senators introduce 73 bills on fifth day of Legislative Session

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators introduced 73 bills this morning for the fifth day of the 108th Legislative Session. Among the items introduced this morning was a measure by Sumner Senator Teresa Ibach that would require the State Department of Health and Human Services to rebase rates for critical care access hospitals.
Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning. He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in...
