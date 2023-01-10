Read full article on original website
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.peaceful prospectsRuston, LA
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep Grab All-District 2-1A HonorsUnder The Radar NWLAGrambling, LA
The Bernard J. Stinnett collection makes its debut at Louisiana Tech University
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bernard J. Stinnett collection has made its debut at Louisiana Tech University. The exhibit is a collection of letters, artwork, and photographs of a former U.S. Army Camp. Camp Ruston gives a new insight into understanding the lives of camp personnel, and its prisoners from the World War II era.
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of medical expansion in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in 2016.
Ruston man accused of robbing Marion convenience store workers at gunpoint
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier. According to deputies, they identified...
Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket.
Deputies investigating alleged threats made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating alleged threats made against Ouachita Parish High School and East Ouachita Middle School. The schools are not on lockdown; however, authorities are present at the schools. The incident remains under investigation.
Farmerville man wanted for Murder has been taken into custody, authorities confirm
UPDATE (01/12/2023): According to authorities, Jamario Lewis was taken into custody by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 12, 2023, in Cotton Valley, La. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder,...
West Monroe man accused of driving while intoxicated; claimed he swerved vehicle trying to eat chicken legs
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, at 3:09 AM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Cypress Street when the driver straddled the fog line. According to officers, the vehicle was also traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. After authorities initiated...
Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In December 2022, Farmerville Police were informed that a burglary took place at an evacuated apartment complex after the area experienced tornado damage. According to authorities, three apartments were burglarized and the residents’ belongings were stolen within a two-week period between December 25, 2022, and January 8, 2023.
