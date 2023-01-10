ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

cenlanow.com

Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cenlanow.com

Farmerville man wanted for Murder has been taken into custody, authorities confirm

UPDATE (01/12/2023): According to authorities, Jamario Lewis was taken into custody by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 12, 2023, in Cotton Valley, La. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder,...
FARMERVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In December 2022, Farmerville Police were informed that a burglary took place at an evacuated apartment complex after the area experienced tornado damage. According to authorities, three apartments were burglarized and the residents’ belongings were stolen within a two-week period between December 25, 2022, and January 8, 2023.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm

UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting

Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted fugitive found at domestic call

A man wanted in St. Mary Parish for armed robbery was arrested Saturday at a Ruston domestic disturbance call. Police responded to the call on Broadway Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers found visible injuries to both the man and the woman in the incident. The woman said Kaelin B. Broussard, 23, of Ruston came home and began arguing with her over using her cell phone. She said Broussard attacked her and grabbed and held her by the neck. Officers observed bruising on her neck.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. LSP says...
CHOUDRANT, LA
cenlanow.com

Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of medical expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in 2016.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics.  The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Officers threatened, resisted at call

Ruston Police arrested two on Clinton Circle Saturday night while investigating a domestic disturbance. When an officer responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 3:15 a.m. regarding a disturbance that occurred on Calvin Street earlier in the day, Jamarcio K. Jenkins, 29, of Ruston was seen beating on the door of a nearby apartment.
RUSTON, LA

