Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Little Rock Police Department was dispatched to a possible burglary at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive in Little Rock, Ark. The caller advised authorities that the apartment was broken into and their friend was found wrapped in a blanket.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance identifying suspect involved in doghouse theft
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the West Sterlington community, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the person shown in the picture, who is wanted for stealing a doghouse. The crime occurred in the early hours of November 2022. If you have any information on the […]
Farmerville man wanted for Murder has been taken into custody, authorities confirm
UPDATE (01/12/2023): According to authorities, Jamario Lewis was taken into custody by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 12, 2023, in Cotton Valley, La. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder,...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Union Parish teen; last seen on January 8th
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Mikira Denisia Williams. Williams is described as a Black female who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. According to deputies, she was last seen on January 8, 2023, and has ties to the Bernice and Monroe […]
Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In December 2022, Farmerville Police were informed that a burglary took place at an evacuated apartment complex after the area experienced tornado damage. According to authorities, three apartments were burglarized and the residents’ belongings were stolen within a two-week period between December 25, 2022, and January 8, 2023.
West Monroe man accused of driving while intoxicated; claimed he swerved vehicle trying to eat chicken legs
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, at 3:09 AM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Cypress Street when the driver straddled the fog line. According to officers, the vehicle was also traveling nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. After […]
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm
UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
Farmerville police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville Police Officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle […]
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
Twin sisters arrested, charged with shoplifting
Ruston Police arrested two sisters after the investigation of internal thefts at the northside Walmart. Officers responded to the Walmart on the North Service Rd Sunday evening. The asset protection manager provided information Jonece Williams, 18, had stolen $1,500 worth of items from the store. Williams was placed under arrest...
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
Wanted fugitive found at domestic call
A man wanted in St. Mary Parish for armed robbery was arrested Saturday at a Ruston domestic disturbance call. Police responded to the call on Broadway Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers found visible injuries to both the man and the woman in the incident. The woman said Kaelin B. Broussard, 23, of Ruston came home and began arguing with her over using her cell phone. She said Broussard attacked her and grabbed and held her by the neck. Officers observed bruising on her neck.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. LSP says...
Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of medical expansion in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in 2016.
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics. The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
Monroe duo caught burglarizing gas station for liquor and cigarettes, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance. […]
Officers threatened, resisted at call
Ruston Police arrested two on Clinton Circle Saturday night while investigating a domestic disturbance. When an officer responded to a Clinton Circle residence about 3:15 a.m. regarding a disturbance that occurred on Calvin Street earlier in the day, Jamarcio K. Jenkins, 29, of Ruston was seen beating on the door of a nearby apartment.
