ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sturgeon to fight UK Government’s minimum service laws ‘every step of the way’

By Rebecca McCurdy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TJhC_0k9gHZpn00

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to fight the UK Government’s legislative proposals for minimum service levels during industrial action “every step of the way”.

Under the plans, minimum safety levels would be introduced to ensure vital public services – including fire, ambulance and rail – maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike.

But the proposals from Business Secretary Grant Shapps have been branded an “attack on workers’ rights” by the SNP.

Unions have also condemned the legislative plans as unworkable and illegal.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill would apply across the whole of the UK as employment law is a reserved to Westminster.

It comes as school staff walk out over a pay dispute in Scotland , while in England and Wales around 25,000 ambulance workers are due to go on strike on Wednesday.

Mr Shapps said the strikes underlined the need for the legislation.

However, Scotland’s First Minister has said her party and government will oppose the “anti-trade union” legislation at both Westminster and Holyrood.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth had previously urged UK ministers to exclude Scotland from the proposals – a view now echoed by Ms Sturgeon.

Despite services in Scotland also being disrupted by strikes, Ms Sturgeon said negotiations are the only suitable way to avoid walk outs.

She said: “Unfortunately, employment law is reserved to Westminster but I don’t believe that should be the case. I think it should be the responsibility of Holyrood.

“I oppose that legislation. I believe that while I don’t want to see workers having to take strike action, the right to strike is a fundamental right in a democracy.

“And the way you resolve industrial disputes is by negotiations, not by legislating to take away workers’ rights.

“This is a Conservative government that has proven itself in the past to be no friend of workers and to be willing to take away workers’ rights.

“The SNP both at Holyrood and Westminster will oppose this anti-trade union, anti-worker legislation every step of the way.”

Earlier this week, Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to work with his party to defeat the legislation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Declare Iran’s revolutionary guard a terror group after Alireza Akbari’s execution, Labour urges

Labour has called for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be branded a terrorist organisation after the execution of Alireza Akbari.David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the force, which is a branch of Iran’s armed forces, is “behaving like a terrorist organisation” and should be proscribed.Akbari, a British-Iranian national and former Tehran defence official, was arrested in 2019 and accused of spying for MI6, a charge which he denied. The Iranian state media confirmed his execution.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the execution and branded it “a callous and cowardly act”...
The Independent

Boris Johnson embroiled in fresh row over finances amid Tory leadership comeback plan

Boris Johnson has been urged to come clean about his financial affairs and end his Conservative leadership ambitions, as the former prime minister became embroiled in a fresh row over money.The prime minister is thought to have secured an £800,000 line of credit while he was at No 10, backed by a millionaire relative who was suggested for a top role at a quango.Canadian businessman Sam Blyth agreed to guarantee the huge credit facility for his distant cousin in December 2020 before it was taken out in February 2021, a newspaper report claimed.Labour condemned the lack of transparency around the “alleged...
The Independent

Labour vows to hand ‘weak’ Rishi Sunak first defeat over Online Safety Bill

Keir Starmer’s Labour party has vowed to hand “weak” Rishi Sunak his first Commons defeat if the prime minister does not agree to toughen up his Online Safety Bill.Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell told The Independent that Mr Sunak had failed to “read the room” by only threatening fines – rather than criminal liability – for social media bosses if they fail to protect children from damaging content.Ms Powell said Labour will back an amendment signed by almost 50 Tory MPs to ensure social media company directors face up to two years in jail if they fail to obey new...
The Independent

Keir Starmer sparks Labour left backlash with NHS reform plan

Sir Keir Starmer faced a backlash over plans to tackle “bureaucratic nonsense” in the NHS, as the Labour leader risks a deepening row within in his party over his push to win the centre ground ahead of the general election.The opposition leader said inefficiencies in the NHS created a “mind-boggling waste of time” and said he wanted to allow patients to be able to bypass GPs and self-refer themselves to specialists.The British Medical Association (BMA) said Labour didn’t “understand” the vital role of GPs, while leading NHS campaigner Dr Rachel Clarke called Sir Keir’s proposal “monumentally stupid”.Despite Sir Keir’s insistence...
The Independent

Government accused of attempting to fast track new law on strikes

The Government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through new legislation on strikes amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.A Bill on ensuring minimum levels of service during industrial action will receive its Second Reading in Parliament on Monday as part of ministers’ response to months of strikes and more walkouts due in the coming weeks.Labour said it will oppose the legislation and any attempts to fast track it through Parliament without proper scrutiny.The TUC said the planned law would give ministers sweeping new powers that restrict the right to strike.This draconian Bill is a full-frontal attack on the...
The Independent

Iran’s revolutionary guard should be branded as terror group – Labour

Labour has called for Iran’s revolutionary guard to be formally branded a terror group as part of a UK retaliation to Alireza Akbari’s execution.Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a special branch of Iran’s armed forces, was “behaving like a terrorist organisation and must now be proscribed as such”.Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari, a British-Iranian national and former Tehran defence official, had been killed after being accused of spying for MI6.His execution was internationally condemned, including by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who branded it...
The Independent

Deadline approaches for Rishi Sunak to decide on blocking Scotland’s gender law

The deadline for Rishi Sunak to decide whether to block Scotland’s gender laws will arrive this week as he considers legal advice about its impact.Multiple reports have suggested that the legal advice the UK Government has received will provide the Prime Minister with the cover he requires to trigger Section 35 of the Scotland Act.If he does so, he will become the first No 10 incumbent to use the blocking mechanism.The Scotland Act, which established a devolved Scottish government and parliament, gives Westminster four weeks to consider bills passed by Holyrood that could have an “adverse effect on the operation...
The Independent

Boris Johnson has raked in £2.6m in earnings, donations and gifts in past year

Boris Johnson has raked in more than £2.6m in earnings, donations and benefits in kind in the past year, according to analysis by The Independent.The former prime minister is under renewed pressure over his finances after it emerged that he accepted a record £1m loan from a Brexiteer business and enjoyed an £800,000 line of credit while he was at No 10.The latest reports say Mr Johnson and his family made free use of the Dominican Republic villa owned by his cousin Sam Blyth, who acted as a guarantor for the credit facility.But Mr Johnson’s spokesman has argued it did...
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘won’t apologise’ to Holocaust survivor over ‘invasion’ rhetoric

Suella Braverman has refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Home Secretary’s description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to language the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.Ms Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting in her Fareham constituency in Hampshire on Friday evening.Ms Salter, who has been recognised with an MBE for her work on Holocaust education, likened Ms Braverman’s rhetoric on migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to that used by the Nazis during the Second World War.When I hear you using words against refugees like ‘swarms’ and...
The Independent

Preacher convicted of bogus Covid cure fraud claims he can’t afford fine

A preacher convicted of fraud for selling a bogus cure for Covid has said he cannot afford to pay any financial penalties despite having more than £300,000 in trading accounts, according to prosecutors.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, sold mixtures of hyssop, cedarwood and olive oil for £91 under names including “divine cleansing oil” and “plague protection oil”, or as part of a “divine plague protection kit”, containing a prayer card and scarlet yarn.As head of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, south London, he said he had a visitation from God and told jurors during his trial at Inner London Crown Court...
The Independent

Blocking Scotland’s gender reforms would be ‘calamitous’, campaigners say

Campaigners have warned of “calamitous consequences” for trans people and the devolution settlement if the UK Government blocks Scotland’s gender recognition law.LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to voice its concerns as the UK Government considers legal advice about whether to use its powers to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from becoming law.MSPs last month passed the Bill by 86 votes to 39, approving reforms which would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.The Bill will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for...
The Independent

First-time voters aged 16 ‘more likely to build voting habit than those aged 18’

Youngsters who voted in local and Scottish Parliament elections for the first time aged 16 are more likely to retain the habit than older first-time voters, a study suggests.Those able to vote at age 16-17 in Scotland were more likely to continue the habit of voting well into their twenties than those who were over 18, researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh and Sheffield said.Research was funded by a grant from the Scottish Government.The voting age was reduced to 16 in Scottish local and parliamentary elections as well as the 2014 independence election.Experts now say the voting aged should be...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘pledges to deliver tank squadron to Ukraine’ - OLD

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly agreed to deliver a squadron of tanks to Ukraine to aid the country’s efforts in re-taking territory lost to Russian forces.Four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will reportedly be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly afterwards.According to The Sun, a Downing St source said Mr Sunak will inform Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the plan on Saturday.A Downing Street source told the paper: “The Prime Minister has been clear that the UK has to stand by its commitment to Ukraine, and that includes ensuring it has the...
The Independent

Police may be able to intervene before protests become too disruptive

Police could be allowed to intervene before protests become highly disruptive, under new measures set to be considered in Parliament, the Government has confirmed.An amendment to the Public Order Bill, due to be introduced on Monday, will aim to give police greater clarity about when they can intervene to stop demonstrators blocking roads or slow marching.The Bill is aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups like Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion.The proposals, backed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, come after police chiefs claimed there is some uncertainty over what can be currently classed as “serious disruption” under existing...
The Independent

‘Looking for publicity’ in a war zone: Ex-military chiefs warn ‘loose cannon’ Boris Johnson against Ukraine trip

Senior military figures have criticised Boris Johnson and accused him of “looking for publicity” in a warzone after it was revealed he plans to visit Ukraine.Former head of the army Lord Dannatt also warned that the ex-prime minister was a “loose cannon” whose plan could upstage Rishi Sunak.Mr Johnson intends to travel to Kyiv in the coming months to show his support for the war-torn country, it has been reported.He built a strong personal relationship with Zelensky while he was in office and has urged the West to continue to support Ukraine against its Russian invaders. His full-throated support...
The Independent

Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike

Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
The Independent

Number of Scots in work falls for first time in almost two years, says RBS

Scotland’s private sector recorded a “grim” performance in December with the number of people in employment falling for the first time in almost two years, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said.The ongoing drop in business and challenging demand conditions have resulted in the number of people in employment falling for the first time in 21 months, according to the bank’s monthly purchasing manager’s index (PMI) for December.A fall in the number of people in work has disrupted a period of uninterrupted growth that began in April 2021, driven by lower staffing levels reported at service providers.However, the overall decline...
The Independent

As Davos opens, Oxfam urges windfall tax on food companies

EMBARGOED UNTIL 7:01 P.M. ET JAN. 15/0001GMT (12:01 a.m. GMT) JAN. 16Food companies making big profits as inflation has surged should face windfall taxes to help cut global inequality, anti-poverty group Oxfam said Monday as the World Economic Forum's annual meeting gets underway.That's one of the ideas in a report by Oxfam International, which has sought for a decade to highlight inequality at the conclave of political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.The report, which aims to provoke discussions on panels featuring corporate and government leaders this week, said the world has been beset with...
The Independent

‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim

Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
The Independent

Responses to coroner call to prevent future deaths ‘underwhelming’ – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell has criticised the responses of social media companies to a coroner’s call to prevent future deaths – describing them as “underwhelming and unsurprising”.Coroner Andrew Walker sent a Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) report to businesses such as Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and Snapchat, as well as the UK Government, in which he urged a review of the algorithms used by the sites to provide content.The document was drafted after the coroner found 14-year-old Molly died while suffering from the “negative effects” of online material.Molly’s father, Ian Russell, told the PA news agency the responses from...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy