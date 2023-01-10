ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Brownell shares Clemson’s ‘superpower’ which helped defeat Duke

Clemson has been lurking around in the national college basketball discourse, but the Tigers have broken out onto the main stage. Brad Brownell‘s squad picked up its seventh conference win Saturday with a great 72-64 home victory over Duke. The victory continues the Tigers’ undefeated run in ACC play and moves them to 15-3 with a likely spot in both major polls coming Monday.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies

Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday

Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
