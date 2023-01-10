ARHS - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 35.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.06 in the previous session. Arhaus, Inc. has gained 32% since the start of the year compared to the -22% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -8.5% return for the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry.

12 HOURS AGO