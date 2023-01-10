Read full article on original website
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lori Lightfoot received the best news from Jared Polis: What is that?Mark StarColorado State
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Ambitious Fifth Ward land-swap project gets continuance
The next steps for a large-scale redevelopment of the block currently occupied by Mt. Pisgah Ministry and a vacant lot in Evanston’s Fifth Ward—which entails a land-swap between the church and the city—will be determined at the Land Use Commission’s Feb. 8 meeting. The continuance came...
evanstonroundtable.com
City to renegotiate construction deal with D65 for Fifth Ward campus
Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on the city seeking to slow down District 65 campus decisions, Fifth Ward school survey results, the Artists Book Home agreement and the withdrawal of the bag tax. More than a month after a tense community meeting...
evanstonroundtable.com
City urges council to slow down, gather more opinion on Fifth Ward Foster Park Campus
Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on the city seeking to renegotiate the District 65 MOU, Fifth Ward school survey results, the Artists Book Home agreement and the withdrawal of the bag tax. City staff recommended to the city council Monday night that...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council rejects proposed bag tax and sends it back to committee
Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on the city seeking to renegotiate the District 65 MOU, slow down District 65 campus decisions, Fifth Ward school survey results and the Artists Book Home agreement. City Council members voted Monday to table action on a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Step by step, new ward boundaries taking shape in Evanston
Members of the city’s Redistricting Committee are inching toward mapping the city’s first new political boundaries in 20 years. Committee members have now conducted ward-to-ward analyses in eight of the city’s nine wards, with a meeting on the west side’s Fifth Ward scheduled for Jan. 26.
evanstonroundtable.com
Committee turns to mediator to resolve dispute between Harley Clarke groups
A city council committee recommended Monday, Jan. 9, that a mediator be called in to resolve a split between groups that have been active in the renovation of the Harley Clarke Mansion. The ongoing dispute has stalled progress on the lakefront project as the two nonprofits were originally asked by...
evanstonroundtable.com
City purchases property on Howard Street for affordable housing
Revitalization is under way in Evanston’s southern business district. The City Council voted Monday, Jan. 9, to purchase the Clothes Pin Laundromat, located at 729-739 Howard St., for $950,000 on Monday night. The city plans to combine the 9,000-square-foot property with the nearby 5,000-square-foot, city-owned property at 727 Howard...
evanstonroundtable.com
Fifth Ward School/Community Center survey results
Editor’s note: The RoundTable has more Evanston City Council Jan. 9 coverage on city seeking to renegotiate the District 65 MOU, slow down District 65 campus decisions, the Artists Book Home agreement and the withdrawal of the bag tax. The city and District 65’s Fifth Ward School/Community Center survey...
evanstonroundtable.com
City program available to assist residents with water, sewer bills
Evanston residents who are income-qualified ($35,000 for household of one and $60,000 for household of two) for the Evanston Benefit Card can now receive a reduced rate for water and sewer services provided by the city effective January 1, 2023. When to enroll: Enrollment is open January 1 through June...
evanstonroundtable.com
The Arts Council wants arts organizations to mix it up!
The main order of business at the January Arts Council meeting was the “mixer” scheduled for 6 p.m. – 8 pm., Monday, Jan. 30, at Evanston’s Sketchbook Taproom, 821 Chicago Ave. The council plans to invite heads of all the arts organizations in Evanston, with the...
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more
ComEd recently announced three new assistance programs that will raise awareness of available options, offer monthly credits and distribute donations from company staff. These will take the form of the Catch Up and Save program, ... Read More » The post ComEd deploys new customer assistance programs offering credits, education and more appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sticky notes from neighbors call for Independence Park changes
Something was missing from Tuesday night’s public meeting at Chandler-Newberger Community Center, where dozens of Seventh Ward residents talked about ideas for an upcoming renovation to Independence Park. Many of the surefire signs that an Evanston city meeting was in session – back-and-forth arguments among attendees, complaints about not...
evanstonroundtable.com
2023 property tax 101: What to expect in next year’s bill from the freshly filed levies
The owner of a $425,000 home, the median-priced residence in Evanston, will likely pay about $450 more in property taxes in 2023 than they did in 2022, representing an increase of a little more than 4%, according to an Evanston RoundTable analysis of local tax levies for 2023 that have just been made final.
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only
CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
blockclubchicago.org
XChange Development Would Bring 22-Story Apartment Tower Near South Shore Cultural Center
SOUTH SHORE — A high-rise apartment building is being proposed for a vacant lot near the South Shore Cultural Center, a project that was called for in a quality-of-life plan for the neighborhood unveiled late last year. Developer Model of Transformation Design and Development wants to build an equitable...
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
evanstonroundtable.com
The Indoor Farmers’ Market returns to Ecology Center on Jan. 14
Come support Midwest vendors selling your wintertime favorites on selected Saturday mornings at the Ecology Center. Evanston Ecology Center: 2024 McCormick Blvd., Evanston, IL 60201. Free parking is available in the lot at Bridge and McCormick. The parking lot can be accessed from McCormick Blvd. Frequently asked questions:. What type...
