ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the stage as Arkansas governor

By Miriam Battles
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOxr8_0k9gGVcm00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sarah Huckabee Sanders took her oath of office Tuesday to become the 47th governor of Arkansas, promising to make history and set a conservative path forward for the state.

The day began with Sanders and the other newly-elected executive state officers taking their oaths in the Arkansas House chamber at the capitol building and the full General Assembly watched on.

In her speech to the lawmakers, Sanders laid out her vision for the state, sharing her plans on addressing issues with jobs, crime and education.

The inaugural ceremonies then went outdoors with the public portion of the events on the capitol steps. Sanders and her family were introduced by Sen. John Boozman, and following the invocation, the governor’s three children led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Next came more performances, with Arkansas native Collin Raye singing the National Anthem and a rendition of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” from the Ouachita Baptist University choir. The family then made their way to the podium where Sanders took the ceremonial oath of office.

Sanders then gave her inaugural address, again focusing on core conservative topics, like tax cuts and the push against expansions of government. She also spoke out against what she called the “political indoctrination” of children in schools.

After the public ceremonies wrapped up, Sanders then took to issuing a number of executive orders.

Among these were orders putting in a hiring freeze for nearly all state offices, prohibiting topics like critical race theory from being taught in state schools and ban on the app TikTok on any state device.

Other lawmakers around Arkansas were quick to share congratulations with Sanders on her inauguration, with the new governor getting well wishes from much of the Arkansas federal delegation as well as her predecessor, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sanders will attend her inaugural ball tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Sharon Hewitt says she’s running for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Republican Senator Sharon Hewitt says she will be running for Louisiana governor Friday. “Politicians have failed our state for decades, saddling us with a failing tax code, struggling schools, and rising crime in our cities,” Hewitt stated. “It’s time for a governor who will get things done. That’s why I’m […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Governor John Bel Edwards attends 2023 Ag Expo awards and luncheon

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards attended the 2023 Ag Expo awards today in West Monroe. Gov. Edwards expressed the appreciation he has for the hard work of farmers in the agricultural field. The Louisiana Governor also shared that his administration is making an investment towards high-speed internet. This investment will not […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards will visit Monroe to host roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of Medical expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana programs work to add more Black male K-12 school teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The shortage of teachers in America is a national issue. But another concern is the lack of Black males in the classroom. In Louisiana, two organizations are working to change that. Grambling State University’s Call Me MiSTER program and Brothers Empowered to Teach (BE2T) are organizations that recruit and train […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Ruby Bridges’ school made part of civil rights trail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans school that was desegregated by a young Ruby Bridges in 1960 officially became a stop on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail as a marker commemorating the event was unveiled Thursday. Bridges, who was 6 years old when she first walked into William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pardon ends Meek Mill’s legal odyssey on drug, gun charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill, who spent most of his adult life on probation following a teenage arrest, celebrated the latest twist in his legal case Friday after he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “I got pardoned today,” the 35-year-old rapper born Robert Williams tweeted, noting he has come a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

2 Troopers involved in Ronald Greene case will not receive paychecks while on administrative leave, officials say

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 12, 2023, officials announced that Louisiana State Troopers Lt. John Clary and Kory York will not receive a paycheck while on administrative leave after charges were brought into the 2019 Ronald Greene case. The deceision comes after the troopers were initially placed on paid leave in December 2022. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy