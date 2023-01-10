Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Ex-Trump aide says DOJ wants to 'treat like cases alike,' which could be a 'huge problem' as it probes Trump and Biden over possible missing classified documents
"The DOJ likes to treat like cases alike and that's going to be a huge problem when you have two of these moving at the same time," Sarah Isgur said.
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the education secretary says
The amicus briefs criticized the student-loan company MOHELA's role in blocking debt relief and supported the legality of Biden's plan.
Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023 while ‘overheated’ housing markets like Austin get hammered, says Goldman Sachs
The Fed’s ongoing inflation fight—which saw mortgage rates spike from 3% to 6% in 2022—has set off the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era. On one hand, the 2.4% drop in U.S. home prices seen between June and October is small relative to the housing crash’s 26% national home price decline from the top in 2007 to the bottom in 2012. On the other hand, the ongoing home price correction might have a lot of gas left in the tank.
Comments / 0