local21news.com
Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading man charged with kidnapping
READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
pahomepage.com
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested
Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
Former guard charged with indecent assault of woman in Dauphin County jail
A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer resigned last year amid an investigation into his conduct. On Friday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said he assaulted a woman in the jail. 47-year-old Donald Drybola, a Gettysburg resident, is charged with one count of indecent assault by forcible compulsion,...
Ex-Corrections Officer Charged For Assaulting Inmate At Dauphin County Prison: Authorities
A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer was charged on Friday, January 13, 2023. with misdemeanor indecent assault regarding contact with an inmate late last year, authorities say. Donald Drybola Jr., 47, of Gettysburg, worked as a correctional officer for 21 months "prior to his separation from the county on...
pahomepage.com
Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police
York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police. York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Man wanted in connection to Old Forge...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking to store in Reading
READING, Pa. - William Cherrie said he saw about five police cars near his Reading home on Friday. According to investigators, a 76-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of Wood Street around 5:30 p.m. "I saw an ambulance and a fire truck up here," said William Cherrie. Police...
WGAL
York police seize 2 ghost guns
YORK, Pa. — York police say they are getting more ghost guns off the streets. Ghost guns have no serial number and can't be traced. Police said a shots fired call on Wednesday and a witness tip led officers to two ghost guns in the 600 block of South Queen Street.
Police find, arrest central Pa. homicide suspect during traffic stop
A traffic stop for an expired registration led York police to the man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in the city last fall. Police said officers conducted a traffic stop around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of North West Street and discovered 28-year-old Tyrell Christian was inside. Christian...
abc27.com
Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
WGAL
Harrisburg police seek person in connection with September shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are trying to identify a person in connection with a September shooting. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man they said was at the scene. Four people were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
Pair linked to dog attacks charged when police find their 6 kids alone, again
Newville police say they have identified a couple responsible for two loose dogs who attacked two people in recent weeks. As it turned out, police say they already had been dealing with the couple after reports of child neglect since December. Police announced Thursday they charged Travis and Taryn Laughner,...
abc27.com
Man wanted for indecent exposure, explicit questions to girls in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are investigating multiple reports of a suspicious person in multiple localities who allegedly asked children sexually explicit questions and in some cases indecently exposed himself. State Police say at 8:14 a.m. on January 11 a man driving a...
Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say
Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
abc27.com
Fatal crash, police chase, closed US 15 in Adams County, now reopen
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash closed down a portion of US 15 south in Adams County. According to PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened at 3:43 p.m. on US 15 southbound between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road, and PA 94 Hanover/York Springs. All lanes were closed from around 3:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine
Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
Man wanted in deadly 2021 Carlisle shooting arrested in Florida
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2021. Police in Florida say they have arrested the suspect wanted for a deadly 2021 barbershop shooting in Carlisle. Michael Baltimore, 43, was arrested during a fight in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13. According to U.S. Marshals,...
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
