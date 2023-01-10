ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

local21news.com

Man and juvenile arrested after alleged robbery in Lancaster's Penn Square

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say one man and a juvenile were arrested after an alleged robbery in Penn Square. According to police, it happened around 9:00 PM on January 11. Authorities say the victim had been walking with two other people when they were robbed of their personal belongings.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man charged with kidnapping

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is under arrest and charged with kidnapping. According to Reading Police, 29-year-old Jefry Ambrocio-Carias kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in front of his Reading home on January 2. He allegedly forced the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, into her car and...
READING, PA
pahomepage.com

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ …. Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted arrested. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police

York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police. York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Man wanted in connection to Old Forge...
YORK, PA
WGAL

York police seize 2 ghost guns

YORK, Pa. — York police say they are getting more ghost guns off the streets. Ghost guns have no serial number and can't be traced. Police said a shots fired call on Wednesday and a witness tip led officers to two ghost guns in the 600 block of South Queen Street.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police seek person in connection with September shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are trying to identify a person in connection with a September shooting. Investigators on Thursday released surveillance pictures of a man they said was at the scene. Four people were wounded in the shooting on Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say

Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Fatal crash, police chase, closed US 15 in Adams County, now reopen

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash closed down a portion of US 15 south in Adams County. According to PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened at 3:43 p.m. on US 15 southbound between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road, and PA 94 Hanover/York Springs. All lanes were closed from around 3:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NY man pleads guilty in PA court to tracking 67 kilos of cocaine

Harrisburg, Pa. — A man from Lockport, NY pleaded guilty to charges of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He was arrested in Pennsylvania after being detained by a traffic stop. Esteban Latorre-Cacho, age 37, of Lockport, New York, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

