Harlan, IA

Stanley Charles Martens, 93

Stanley Charles Martens, age 93 of Portsmouth, IA, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Elm Crest in Harlan, IA. He was born on October 11, 1929, to Honas and Vera (Downey) Martens in Persia, Iowa. Stanley attended grade school at Country School west of Persia. After finishing the 8th grade, he stayed at home to help on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Joan Stamp on January 22, 1950. After that they moved to the farm near Portsmouth, Iowa which was still his present home until his death.
PORTSMOUTH, IA
Benjamin Jay Ellsworth, 40

Benjamin Jay Ellsworth was born May 25, 1982, to Ronald and Peggy (Grundmeier) Ellsworth in Harlan, Iowa. He attended school in Harlan and graduated from Harlan Community High School with the class of 2001. After high school he studied at ITT Tech, graduating in 2003 with a degree in Information...
HARLAN, IA
Joseph M. “Joe” Arkfeld, 66

Joseph M. “Joe” Arkfeld, 66, of Valley, passed away December 20, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Anna Marie Arkfeld. Survived by wife Mary of Valley, daughters; Melissa (Mark) Maryott of Omaha, Kelsey (Mitch) Randel of Lincoln, and Trisha (Brian) Stolte of Boone, IA, grandchildren Blake Maryott, Olivia Randel, Payton and Bentley Stolte, siblings; Delores Hoffmann, Ronald (Jan) Arkfeld, Gerald (Carolyn) Arkfeld, Dennis (Char) Arkfeld, David (Annette) Arkfeld, Mary Passmore, and Mark (Lori) Arkfeld.
VALLEY, NE
Wayne Leroy “Stormy” Randolph, 76

Wayne Leroy “Stormy” Randolph was born on September 4, 1946, to Glenn E and Margaret L (Young) Randolph. He attended Elementary School in Riverton, IA. After graduating from Farragut High School in 1964, he attended business school in Omaha, NE. He would later go on to join the Nebraska National Guard in 1966.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Democrats Donate to Mollett Park Wellmark Foundation Matching Assets to Community Health Grant

(Atlantic) The Cass County Democrats donated $200 to the Wellmark Foundation Matching Assets to Community Health Grant for the Mollett Park Community Garden Expansion. The project will increase access to healthy foods by expanding available edible landscaping and community gardens, and building new raised garden beds. In addition, educational signage will be installed regarding the benefits of growing, harvesting and consuming fresh produce. A shared produce stand will be installed for all community members to use.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Benedict N. Blum, 73

Benedict Nicholas Blum was born to Vincent and Mary Ann (Springman) Blum on November 28, 1949 in Harlan, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm near Westphalia, Iowa and attended school in town. After graduating from high school in 1968, he worked for a short time and then on August 15, 1969, he enlisted with the United States Army. After his honorable discharge on February 17, 1972, he went to work as a butcher in Council Bluffs. On June 28, 1975, Ben was united in marriage to Carol Puls at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia. They made their first home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ben went to work at a meat packing house in Omaha, Nebraska. They moved to LeMars, Iowa in 1975 and then moved back to Council Bluffs in October of 1976. In the summer of 1979, they relocated to Mankato, Kansas until the plant closed at the end of 1986. The next moves were to Norfolk, Nebraska, Fargo, North Dakota in 1998, Rock Rapids, Iowa and then to an acreage near George, Iowa in 1999. In 2013, Ben was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. They sold the acreage in 2014 and moved to Sheldon, Iowa. In November of 2016 they moved to Luverne, Minnesota, where on Monday, January 2, 2023, Ben died peacefully under hospice care at his home at the age of 73 years, one month and four days.
HARLAN, IA
Darold Francis Gessert, 77

Darold Francis Gessert, son of Donald and Regina (Patten) Gessert, was born February 17, 1945, in Portsmouth, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa, and attended and graduated from Harlan High School. After high school, Darold joined the Army on September 9, 1965, and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on August 22, 1967, and moved back to Harlan.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mila Crees Obituary

Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
HARLAN, IA
algonaradio.com

More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person transported to the hospital following an accident in Red Oak

(Montgomery Co) An Elliott woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says Tammy Glasgo, of Elliott, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord and stopped at the stoplight at Broadway and Cherry Street. Brent Davis was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped behind the Honda. Davis began to move forward when he noticed the vehicles in the turn lane moving and struck the rear of the Honda while Glasgo was waiting for the green light.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Famous hot chicken restaurant to open Omaha location this week

OMAHA, Neb. — A famous hot chicken restaurant will soon be open in Omaha. Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening a midtown location on Friday. The restaurant, which serves "the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable," is located near N Saddle Creek Road and Wakely Street. The chicken ranges...
OMAHA, NE

