Democratic Whip Clark: Election of Speaker McCarthy is a ‘Troubling Sign of What’s To Come From the Republican Majority’
WASHINGTON DC – Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement on the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives:. “The election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a troubling sign of what’s to come from the Republican Majority. At every turn, Speaker McCarthy has put power and politics ahead of the health and well-being of our democracy and the American people. He aligned himself with Donald Trump after insurrectionists attempted to overturn the 2020 election. He led the Republican Conference in voting against veterans’ health care, voting rights, pandemic relief, gun reform, infrastructure investments, and many other opportunities to address the needs of the American people,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
Democrats have a Gen Z problem
New data indicates that young voters are growing disillusioned with the Democratic Party for failing to deliver on major policy promises.
Washington Examiner
GOP support among black voters ticked up during midterm elections: Survey
Support for Republican candidates among black voters saw an uptick during the midterm elections, a new survey revealed Saturday, marking a significant blow to Democrats with an important voter base. Conservative candidates nationwide found support among black voters increase to 14%, according to AP VoteCast, up from 8% in the...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives can address the election disparity (and maybe even start winning)
In the aftermath of an underwhelming performance by Republicans in the 2022 election, demands have echoed across the internet for conservative leaders to develop a ballot-harvesting and voter-mobilization infrastructure comparable to the Left’s. Fed up and increasingly cynical, many conservatives, including heavyweights such as Blake Masters, Lee Zeldin, and Newt Gingrich, have decided that in our brave new world of mail-in elections and early voting, conservatives need to improvise, adapt, and overhaul their electioneering strategies or face certain doom.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Democrats continue handing votes to Jeffries, who has long history of denying elections
Democrats are steadily voting for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has a vast history of denying the legitimacy of elections, to become the next House speaker.
Home Depot's 93-year-old cofounder who said 'nobody works' anymore because of 'socialism' has donated $64 million to elect Trump and the Republican party over the years
Bernie Marcus, who has donated millions to Trump, said Thursday he did not think Home Depot would be as successful if it was founded today.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump won't be able to terminate the US Constitution but a Republican-led effort to rewrite it continues
Both sides of the long-running debate over a potential Article V Constitutional convention are ready to square off again in 2023.
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
The Real Lesson of the Speaker Chaos Is That Trump Is Finished in the GOP | Opinion
The far Right is realizing that Trump can longer be thought of as an outsider when he works hardest to promote and support his celebrity friends for office.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues
While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes
Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’
Democratic leaders said Wednesday that Republicans are on their own amid the conservative revolt that’s prevented Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — or anyone else — from becoming the next Speaker in the new Congress. Heading into this week’s Speaker vote, some lawmakers had floated the notion of finding a “unity” candidate who could win bipartisan…
U.S. House Republicans who bucked McCarthy are powered by small-dollar donors
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans who tried to block Kevin McCarthy’s leadership bid last week share more than far-right political views. They also command powerful fundraising machines powered by small-dollar donations.
