Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney
MCKINNEY, Texas - A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
fox4news.com
Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT
DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
fox4news.com
Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
fox4news.com
3rd suspect charged in connection with Andre Emmett's murder accepts plea deal
DALLAS - The last man to be accused of any involvement in the robbery and murder of standout basketball player Andre Emmett signed a plea bargain with the state and will not have to serve any additional time behind bars. Emmett was ambushed and killed in the early morning hours...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
fox4news.com
2 arrested for murder at Irving apartments
IRVING, Texas - Irving police have arrested two people accused of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex earlier this week. Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, 20, have both been charged with capital murder in this case. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday,...
fox4news.com
Serial armed robbery suspect accused of killing dog during robbery arrested in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested an 18-year-old serial armed robbery suspect who is also accused of shooting and killing a dog during one of the robberies. Donovin Copeland was arrested Saturday, along with his brother, 21-year-old Billy Don Copeland. Police said detectives got information from the...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth PD detective arrested on DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth Police Department detective was arrested while off-duty on a driving while intoxicated charge. Tanner Martin, who has been with Fort Worth PD for seven years, was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department. An administrative investigation was opened, and police said Martin was placed...
fox4news.com
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth men accused of smuggling illegal immigrants arrested near Mexico border
VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested three men from Fort Worth near the Mexico border who were reportedly trying to smuggle illegal immigrants in their trunk. These arrests happened on Wednesday, when a trooper stopped a vehicle on US 277 in Val Verde County.
fox4news.com
Man hurt in electrical fire at Fort Worth elementary school continuing to recover
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old Tarrant County man is still recovering from 2nd degree burns after surviving an electrical fire while on the job at a Fort Worth school. Jacob Starks, along with three other adults, were injured Monday morning at Parkview Elementary. Crews were doing demolition work on...
fox4news.com
Man escaped jail twice before stealing vehicles, leading authorities on chase in North Texas, police say
FRISCO, Texas - New details have been released about two escaped inmates from Oklahoma who are accused of committing violent crimes in Frisco before ending up in jail in another state. Authorities said one of those inmates escaped jail again and ended up back in North Texas, where he committed...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body cam video and new details on last week's deadly police shooting where officers killed a man armed with a machete-style knife. Officers responded to the home near McCart Avenue and Alta Mesa Boulevard after getting a 9-1-1 call from the man's...
fox4news.com
Authorities working to wrangle loose bull in Tarrant County
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is working to catch a loose bull. Crews are on scene near John T. White Road and Morrison Drive to wrangle the bull. No details have been released about how the bull got loose. The sheriff’s office said the bull will be returned to...
fox4news.com
Sunnyvale ISD retiring from position to advocate for public schools
SUNNYVALE, Texas - The superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD in far east Dallas County is retiring after 16 years. Doug Williams has guided the top-rated Sunnyvale district through explosive growth and the building of new schools. He says his retirement is a repurposing of his role to further advocate for public schools statewide.
fox4news.com
Shooting in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others in serious condition
DALLAS - Dallas police said one person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a shooting early Saturday morning. It happened at about 4 a.m., at a home in the 1000 block of Elsbeth Avenue, near Beckley Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Responding officers found three people who...
fox4news.com
Clouded leopard that escaped Dallas Zoo enclosure back with sister, police continue investigation
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo and Dallas police are still trying to figure out who cut a tear in the mesh around the clouded leopard enclosure, leading to Friday's search for Nova. Thankfully, Nova was found safe, and the zoo reopened Saturday with Nova back in her home and cared for.
fox4news.com
Crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Bedford Saturday night
Police said one person is dead after the individual crashed his or her motorcycle with another vehicle in Bedford Saturday night. It happened along the eastbound lanes of highway 183 near the Forest Ridge Drive exit. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but the driver of the vehicle...
fox4news.com
Parade to honor Duncanville High School's football team
There's a big celebration planned for the Duncanville High School football team Friday night. The Panthers won the 6A state title and now there's a parade planned in their honor.
fox4news.com
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
Comments / 0