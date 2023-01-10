Read full article on original website
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Financial Services Industry Veteran Robin Gilthorpe taking over for outgoing CEO Udi Ziv. Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
Tenaska Names Chris Leitner to Succeed Jerry Crouse as CEO
Tenaska has named Chris Leitner to lead the company as CEO. Jerry Crouse, who has served in that position since July 2010, is the company’s new board chairman. “Chris has proven to be a smart and strategic leader over the 20 years that he has worked for Tenaska,” says Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Howard Hawks. “He has earned the support of our employees and executive team and will be a strong leader during this time of change in the energy industry.”
Sara Staniford Named President of Revolution Beauty USA
Revolution Beauty, a British-based cosmetics and skincare brand, has appointed Sara Staniford as the president of Revolution Beauty USA. Staniford previously held the role of group retail director at Revolution Beauty London where she launched five new categories within the Revolution Beauty product portfolio, and will be expanding on these initiatives with her new role at the company.
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
Southwest Airlines Announces Changes in Key Leadership
After canceling nearly 17,000 flights during the busy winter holiday season, Southwest Airlines announced five key leadership promotions among the company on January 9, in roles ranging from its network planning and operations control to marketing and customer experience divisions. “The strength of Southwest Airlines is and always has been...
PRT Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two New Hires
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- PRT Growing Services Ltd., North America’s premier producer of container-grown forest seedlings, announced today two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, with Collin Phillip joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Marlene Higgins as Chief People Officer. Both hires bring extensive leadership experience and will help position PRT for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005920/en/ Collin Phillip serving as PRT’s new Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
Bruder Office Furniture gears up for North American expansion
New York -- Bruder Office Furniture plans to expand operations and distribution throughout North America and Canada, and the company expects to grow in 2023. Bruder Office Furniture offers a well-curated collection of office furniture, allowing clients to create attractive and high-functioning workspaces. Its expansion will provide more businesses access to high-quality yet affordable office furniture.
