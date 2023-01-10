5 Books to Help Leaders Transform Their Business in 2023

According to a July 2020 PNAS study , more than 80% of small businesses became financially unstable at the start of the pandemic. Almost three years later, the major changes to the business ecosystem have continued to leave many businesses reevaluating what it means to be a successful company.

No matter where your next business venture takes you in 2023, these authors provide exceptional insights into how to transform your business through innovative leadership and partnership building, along with how to leverage the people and resources you already have for future success.

Niching Up by Chris Dreyer

Positioning your business for success isn't simply about having a good business idea, it's about finding the perfectly sized niche to grow into.

In his book Niching Up , Chris Dreyer clears up the common misconception that niching means having fewer business opportunities available to grow and monetize your business. Instead, he says niching isn't so black and white — it is about giving you more options and more opportunities based on your expertise while leaving the door open to explore other possibilities that are a right fit for you.

"When you choose a specialization, your focus and attention make all the difference. Niching allows you to stand out, to be in a blue ocean instead of a red one. And when you niche up, you obtain significant advantages," says Dreyer in his book.

While leaning on a specific niche isn't for everyone, it gives any entrepreneur or business leader the chance to find untapped potential in the competitive market. Revealing a path to becoming a well-known expert in your field and building a business of long-term profitability.

Trust Signals by Scott Baradell

Are you a business leader looking to find practical, trustworthy advice on how to build, grow and protect your brand? You are not alone.

In Trust Signals , Scott Baradell teaches readers how to master discovering credibility in the business world with trust signals. That is, evidence that individuals, companies and brands use to win one another's trust.

Trust is the bedrock of what encourages customers to purchase your products and services when they visit your store or website. Likewise, as a savvy business leader, you need to know the tell-tale signs of what makes a trustworthy partner in today's complex, competitive business environment.

As a trusted thought leader on the future of public relations for over a decade, Baradell provides compelling insights into how to navigate trust signals in our post-truth world and build lasting, honest relationships with customers and potential business partners.

Keen on Retirement by Bill Keen

When do you picture yourself retiring? According to Bill Keen, there is no one-age-fits-all scenario. Instead, he suggests finding your crossover point — the time in your life when you know you are mentally, emotionally and financially ready to begin engineering the second half of your life.

In the second edition of Keen on Retirement , Keen goes deeper into how to address the challenges that many people face when failing to plan all aspects of retirement. As the founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors, Keen seeks to help individuals retire comfortably. For some, this may mean simply having enough money to support themselves and their families. For others, it may mean taking a new step towards entrepreneurship to focus on something you're passionate about.

No matter what you envision for your future, Keen says the one thing that everyone shares is that we all want to know that we can retire if we want to.

The Founder & The Force Multiplier by Adam Hergenrother and Hallie Warner

No entrepreneur can build and sustain a business on their own — they need a gatekeeper that helps steer communication pitfalls, shares a united vision of the company and is dedicated to accomplishing goals and scaling growth.

In this updated version of The Founder & The Force Multiplier , Adam Hergenrother and Hallie Warner bring you their candid insights into forming a strategic partnership with your executive assistant to lead and achieve more together in the highly competitive marketplace. The leaders of tomorrow want to work smarter, not harder — meaning they need to have the right person by their side to achieve the success they envision. Hergenrother and Warner demonstrate this using their first-hand experience as successful leaders to provide important understandings of what it means to create a business relationship built on communication and connectedness.

Love Your Team by Helen Fanucci

The pandemic completely changed how managers approach leadership and team development, especially when it comes to effective sales management.

In Love Your Team , Helen Fanucci teaches business leaders how to strategically and carefully retain top sales talent to fit the "new normal" in today's work environment. She gives key insights into how to build a cohesive team in a hybrid work environment that results in maximized performance and retention, while also delivering proven strategies for how to build a strong team culture that is driven by the efforts of top performers.