Benedict Nicholas Blum was born to Vincent and Mary Ann (Springman) Blum on November 28, 1949 in Harlan, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm near Westphalia, Iowa and attended school in town. After graduating from high school in 1968, he worked for a short time and then on August 15, 1969, he enlisted with the United States Army. After his honorable discharge on February 17, 1972, he went to work as a butcher in Council Bluffs. On June 28, 1975, Ben was united in marriage to Carol Puls at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia. They made their first home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ben went to work at a meat packing house in Omaha, Nebraska. They moved to LeMars, Iowa in 1975 and then moved back to Council Bluffs in October of 1976. In the summer of 1979, they relocated to Mankato, Kansas until the plant closed at the end of 1986. The next moves were to Norfolk, Nebraska, Fargo, North Dakota in 1998, Rock Rapids, Iowa and then to an acreage near George, Iowa in 1999. In 2013, Ben was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. They sold the acreage in 2014 and moved to Sheldon, Iowa. In November of 2016 they moved to Luverne, Minnesota, where on Monday, January 2, 2023, Ben died peacefully under hospice care at his home at the age of 73 years, one month and four days.

HARLAN, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO