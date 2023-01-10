Read full article on original website
Family begins healing with horses
MANNING — For a year and a half, the Riesselman family of Manning has been seeking solace for their grief at the loss of their 4-year-old Jed, on the backs of horses. Jed died in a farming accident. Now, Jed’s parents, Rob and Megan, are taking what they know...
Benjamin Jay Ellsworth, 40
Benjamin Jay Ellsworth was born May 25, 1982, to Ronald and Peggy (Grundmeier) Ellsworth in Harlan, Iowa. He attended school in Harlan and graduated from Harlan Community High School with the class of 2001. After high school he studied at ITT Tech, graduating in 2003 with a degree in Information...
Wayne Leroy “Stormy” Randolph, 76
Wayne Leroy “Stormy” Randolph was born on September 4, 1946, to Glenn E and Margaret L (Young) Randolph. He attended Elementary School in Riverton, IA. After graduating from Farragut High School in 1964, he attended business school in Omaha, NE. He would later go on to join the Nebraska National Guard in 1966.
Stanley Charles Martens, 93
Stanley Charles Martens, age 93 of Portsmouth, IA, passed away on December 10, 2022, at Elm Crest in Harlan, IA. He was born on October 11, 1929, to Honas and Vera (Downey) Martens in Persia, Iowa. Stanley attended grade school at Country School west of Persia. After finishing the 8th grade, he stayed at home to help on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Joan Stamp on January 22, 1950. After that they moved to the farm near Portsmouth, Iowa which was still his present home until his death.
Joseph M. “Joe” Arkfeld, 66
Joseph M. “Joe” Arkfeld, 66, of Valley, passed away December 20, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Anna Marie Arkfeld. Survived by wife Mary of Valley, daughters; Melissa (Mark) Maryott of Omaha, Kelsey (Mitch) Randel of Lincoln, and Trisha (Brian) Stolte of Boone, IA, grandchildren Blake Maryott, Olivia Randel, Payton and Bentley Stolte, siblings; Delores Hoffmann, Ronald (Jan) Arkfeld, Gerald (Carolyn) Arkfeld, Dennis (Char) Arkfeld, David (Annette) Arkfeld, Mary Passmore, and Mark (Lori) Arkfeld.
Benedict N. Blum, 73
Benedict Nicholas Blum was born to Vincent and Mary Ann (Springman) Blum on November 28, 1949 in Harlan, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm near Westphalia, Iowa and attended school in town. After graduating from high school in 1968, he worked for a short time and then on August 15, 1969, he enlisted with the United States Army. After his honorable discharge on February 17, 1972, he went to work as a butcher in Council Bluffs. On June 28, 1975, Ben was united in marriage to Carol Puls at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia. They made their first home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ben went to work at a meat packing house in Omaha, Nebraska. They moved to LeMars, Iowa in 1975 and then moved back to Council Bluffs in October of 1976. In the summer of 1979, they relocated to Mankato, Kansas until the plant closed at the end of 1986. The next moves were to Norfolk, Nebraska, Fargo, North Dakota in 1998, Rock Rapids, Iowa and then to an acreage near George, Iowa in 1999. In 2013, Ben was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. They sold the acreage in 2014 and moved to Sheldon, Iowa. In November of 2016 they moved to Luverne, Minnesota, where on Monday, January 2, 2023, Ben died peacefully under hospice care at his home at the age of 73 years, one month and four days.
Darold Francis Gessert, 77
Darold Francis Gessert, son of Donald and Regina (Patten) Gessert, was born February 17, 1945, in Portsmouth, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa, and attended and graduated from Harlan High School. After high school, Darold joined the Army on September 9, 1965, and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on August 22, 1967, and moved back to Harlan.
Wolves drop close battle at home to Panthers
Senior Panther Macanna Guritz scored 12 points for Logan-Magnolia on the path to a 44-40 victory over the IKM-Manning Wolves Thursday night. For the Wolves, it was their second consecutive loss and seventh overall, moving their record to 4-7 on the season. The first quarter got off to a strong...
Cyclones take road victory over Glenwood Rams
Junior Erica Rust scored 18 points for the Cyclones en route to a tight 54-52 road victory over the Glenwood Rams Tuesday night. “I’m very happy with Erica's performance the other night,” said Cyclones Head Coach Zach Klaassen. “Going up against one of the better athletes in the middle as well that night. She has been very consistent for us this year.”
Late 17-0 run fuels Wolves win over Panthers
Junior Ross Kusel led the way for the IKM-Manning Wolves Friday with 17 points Thursday night en route to a 51-34 victory over the Logan-Magnolia Panthers, including finishing the game on a 17-0 run. “It feels really good,” Kusel said. “We had a tough time in the beginning. We were...
Scheffler makes history in Vikings win
Senior Cole Scheffler made history for the AHSTW Vikings Tuesday night in their 74-34 victory over the Riverside Bulldogs by becoming the all-time assist leader. “I think he controls the tempo and pace of play whether he’s on offense with the ball in his band or defensively he sets that tone too,” said Vikings Head Coach G.G. Harris. “It’s awesome to see the assists in the stats because he’s played with three 1,000 point scorers and that doesn’t happen without somebody getting him the ball and we’re really fortunate to have Cole on our team.”
