Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
GitHub Adds Automatic Vulnerability Scanning Feature
GitHub, a code repository hosting service owned by Microsoft, now offers developers the option to have their code repositories automatically scanned for vulnerabilities. The new feature, which is accessible as a “default setup” option, is designed to make it easier for code developers to identify and fix vulnerabilities. It allows open-source developers and businesses to enable code scanning without the use of a.yaml file and will immediately give them insights into their code’s problems.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
The Noonification: Array Manipulation: Understanding JavaScript Array Methods (1/9/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. #Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Emerging...
The Fallacy of Strongly Typed Languages
During most of his career I worked as a Java developer and therefore this may be specific to the domains where strongly-typed languages are in use. Java is a statically typed language like C#, Golang, or Typescript and to work with the data, we have to declare the shapes and structure of the objects we will use. As I realized this is only sometimes the best approach in programming.
How to Dynamically Hide and Show Slot Content in a Web Component
Happy New Year and Happy First Post of the Year! Not sure that's a thing but this is my blog so I'm making it a thing. The last few days I've been playing with web components again, this time based on a simple idea: Could I create a web component that relies on external data, and use slots to provide content for the various stages of loading? What I mean by that is something like this:
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
What’s The Difference Between Artificial Intelligence In Film and its Limitations in Real Life?
Artificial Intelligence is one of the most misunderstood technological innovations to ever be presented to the general public. Movies like The Terminator represent AI as monstrous killing machines that take pleasure in wiping out all of humanity because it’s the “logical” thing to do. Star Trek Nemesis represents the Borg as a sentient species of AI that hijacks the human body and bends its victims to its will. Ultron was presented in the Avengers as nothing more than a destructive force that saw humanity as evil.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
8 Places to Learn System Design and Software Architecture for Technical Interviews
Hello folks, if you are preparing for a System design Interview and. looking for the best resources to master Software design and System design then you have come to the right place. In this article, I am going to share the best places to learn System design But, before we...
msn.com
This new AI can simulate your voice from just 3 seconds of audio
Microsoft’s new language model Vall-E is reportedly able to imitate any voice using just a three-second sample recording. The recently released AI tool was tested on 60,000 hours of English speech data. Researchers said in a paper out of Cornell University that it could replicate the emotions and tone of a speaker.
makeuseof.com
4 Lesser-Known Terminal-Based Text Editors for Linux You Should Consider
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Terminal-based text editors are used for almost everything on Linux; from writing quick Bash scripts and configuration files to producing fully-fledged programs or even writing a novel.
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
Setting Up Google Analytics 4 in a Next.js Project
Google Analytics is a web analytics service that tracks and reports several types of website traffic. GA4 (Google Analytics 4) was recently released, which Google claims is a new property designed for the future of website traffic measurement. Technically the upgrade comes with better features and offerings that you can...
A Guide to Creating Fun User Polls and Surveys With QuickBlox in Your Flutter App
We already know how amazing SDK is with all the handy features it already provides like sending text and attachment messages, typing status, message read status, push notifications, private/public/group chats support, and many more. In this article, We are going to see how we can extend the existing functionalities to...
Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming
Artificial intelligence programming consists of using artificial intelligence to write computer code. Instead of manually programming algorithms and instructions to perform a given task, you use AI to automatically generate code that will accomplish that task. There are several ways to use AI in programming. One of the most common approaches is to use neural networks to generate code.
Bugged: A Thrilling Tale of Tech Troubles and Triumph
It was a hot summer day, and I was working on the latest update for my mobile app. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until I stumbled upon a strange bug. No matter how many times I tried to fix it, the bug just wouldn't go away. I spent hours...
HackerNoon
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0