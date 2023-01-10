Al Brown, the TV actor known across the world as Col. Stan Valchek on the TV series The Wire, died Friday aged 83, his manager confirmed Saturday.His manager, who identified himself as Michael in a Facebook post on Brown’s fan account, said: “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”Brown’s daughter, Jenny, also confirmed her father’s Las Vegas death to...

