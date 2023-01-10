Read full article on original website
Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’
Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
‘The Wire’ Star Dies After Battle With Alzheimer’s Disease at 83
Al Brown, the TV actor known across the world as Col. Stan Valchek on the TV series The Wire, died Friday aged 83, his manager confirmed Saturday.His manager, who identified himself as Michael in a Facebook post on Brown’s fan account, said: “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”Brown’s daughter, Jenny, also confirmed her father’s Las Vegas death to...
Researchers Find Way To Reverse Aging
Recent experiments conducted in Boston labs have shown reverse aging results among mice and could show similar results in people. The combined experiments -- which were conducted during a span of 13 years -- published Thursday (January 12) in the scientific journal Cell reported that old, blind mice regained eyesight, developed smarter brains and built healthier muscle and kidney tissue, challenging the theory that DNA was the only cause of aging, as it proved that chemical and structural changes to chromatin played a factor without altering genetic code.
