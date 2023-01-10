ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

University Club to reopen on Jan. 23 with new dining option

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will open its doors later this month for the first time since the pandemic began.

The club is set to reopen on Jan. 23 under the management of the Wisconsin Union. The building temporarily closed in March 2020.

The University Club was founded in 1907 as a members-only club but evolved into a space for all students to gather, eat and enjoy various events.

The space will look slightly different than when it closed down. The club will feature a casual dining space known as Union Commons. Various food and drink options will be offered including coffee, tea, wine, sandwiches and soups.

The club used to house rentable event spaces. The spaces will be unavailable when the club first reopens, however, Wisconsin Union staff are working to determine if those areas will be available in the future.

While the club was closed, the Union also brought in new furniture, updated signage and put on a fresh coat of paint.

