Arizona Cardinals coach speculation: Vance Joseph has 'support' replacing Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have several potential candidates to succeed Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach.

They may not go far to replace him, however.

Speculation has swirled around Arizona potentially elevating defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to the head coaching position since the Cardinals fired Kingsbury on Monday.

Joseph, 50, has previous head coaching experience as the coach of the Denver Broncos.

Might he get the shot to be a head coach again with the Cardinals?

Check out some of the latest speculation swirling around Joseph and the Arizona NFL head coaching job.

The Score: Vance Joseph would have 'support' as head coach

Jordan Schultz tweeted: "Spoke with a starting #AZCardinals player, who said: 'Everyone here likes Vance [Joseph]. Everyone would support him as a head coach.'"

NFL media: Vance Joseph to get 'long look' as Arizona Cardinals head coach

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would get a "long look" at becoming the head coach of the Cardinals in the aftermath of Kliff Kingsbury's firing.

"Expect #AZCardinals DC Vance Joseph to get a long look for HC in Arizona, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "He's very respected in the building."

Sports Illustrated : Vance Joseph 'lead candidate' to replace Kliff Kingsbury

Albert Breer wrote: "If Kingsbury’s gone, I’d expect Joseph to be a lead candidate, if not the lead candidate to replace him."

NFL.com : Vance Joseph among candidates for Cardinals' head coaching job

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote: "Among the potential candidates if there's a change: former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who a source says has done homework on the Arizona job in case it comes open but wouldn't come cheap; and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the former Broncos head coach who is highly respected in the building."

BetArizona : Vance Joseph included in odds to become Cardinals head coach

The site puts Joseph at +900 to be Arizona's next coach, giving it a 10% chance of happening. He is fifth in the odds.

SB Nation : Vance Joseph a candidate for Cardinals' job

Seth Cox writes: "The Cardinals are known for making prudent and smart decisions in their coaching decisions so you have to give them the benefit of the doubt if they do move on from Kliff and retain Vance. If Vance is the man, we will hope that having the third pick will allow them to add a quality defensive player, we know Vance hasn’t had much to work with as he only had two first round linebackers who haven’t lived up to expectations in his defense."

Cards Wire : Vance Joseph qualified candidate for Cardinals job

Jess Root writes: "Joseph was head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2017-2019. He is highly respected in the locker room. He would certainly be one of the first interviews. He is a qualified internal candidate and giving him an interview also helps comply with the league’s “Rooney Rule,” which requires teams to interview qualified minority candidates. Would he be the lead candidate? That seems like a stretch, but he certainly is a qualified candidate."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

