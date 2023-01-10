Read full article on original website
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
KANSAS CITY (AP) —U.S. air travel returned mostly to normal Thursday, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast. By midafternoon on the East Coast, about 150 flights had been canceled and more than 3,700 delayed...
