SPONSORED: Twin Oaks seeks Production Foreman

●Assist in Planning, management, and overseeing of all elements of production. ●Develop, draft, and recommend improved production processes particularly focused on waste elimination. ●Follow product specifications and quality control measures. ●Assist in developing best practices to increase speed, repeatability, and efficiency of processes without compromising quality. ●Assist in the development...
