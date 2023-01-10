ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
TRENTON, NJ
WMDT.com

Philadelphia man arrested on narcotics charges in Dover

DOVER, Del. – A Philadelphia man is behind bars in Delaware after being found in possession of a large amount of narcotics during a traffic stop. Just before 4 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Kyeef Williams, who troopers knew did not have a valid driver’s license. Troopers made contact with Williams and asked him to step out of the car, which he did without incident.
DOVER, DE
YAHOO!

How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
YAHOO!

Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance

Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County

Jan. 13—CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina Police Department...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video captures deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting that left three men dead Monday night in Mayfair was caught on surveillance video. The Philadelphia Police Department believes the victims were targeted, but investigators stopped short of saying why.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall.A security camera captured cars passing by as four men walked across the street when a shooter fires a blast of gunfire at them.Three victims dropped to the ground as a fourth person ran for their life."It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," John Sullivan, of Mayfair, said. "I heard what I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
CAMDEN, NJ

