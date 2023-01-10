Read full article on original website
Philadelphia man facing charges after father found dead in freezer
A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with the death of his father whose body was found inside a freezer in South Philadelphia.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police investigating multiple shootings
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were dispatched to the area of Passaic street and Calhoun for a reported person shot Friday night just before 10:30 Pm. When Trenton ems arrived the victim had been transported by vehicle to Capital health trauma center. Officials are also investigating a shooting on North Stockton Between Hanover street.
WMDT.com
Philadelphia man arrested on narcotics charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A Philadelphia man is behind bars in Delaware after being found in possession of a large amount of narcotics during a traffic stop. Just before 4 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Kyeef Williams, who troopers knew did not have a valid driver’s license. Troopers made contact with Williams and asked him to step out of the car, which he did without incident.
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
YAHOO!
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
YAHOO!
Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County
Jan. 13—CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina Police Department...
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
EHT woman hosed neighbor while making threats and racial slurs, charges claim
An Egg Harbor Township woman is accused of threatening to kill her neighbor while squirting the victim with a garden hose and making racial slurs. Christine Merlino sprayed the woman while saying she was going to “wash some of that (n-word) off of you, you sh—y (n-word),” according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by BreakingAC.
4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial
Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
Man Admits Stabbing Victim In Back At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A 35-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to stabbing another man in the back at a ShopRite parking lot, authorities said. Michael Stallworth of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On July 26, 2021, at...
Mercury
Philadelphia man to face trial for alleged role in East Norriton woman’s fatal overdose
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man waived his preliminary hearing and will face a trial on charges he delivered drugs that contained fentanyl to an East Norriton woman who later died of an overdose. Christian S. Talman, 37, of the 3600 block of Calumet Street, was ordered to stand trial...
Double Shooting Brings Large Police Presence To Allentown Apartment
A double shooting brought a large police presence to an Allentown apartment complex Wednesday, Jan. 11.Reports of a double shooting brought officers to the scene on the 700 block of Harrison Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found one victim suffering a non-life-threatening injury, authoriti…
Surveillance video captures deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting that left three men dead Monday night in Mayfair was caught on surveillance video. The Philadelphia Police Department believes the victims were targeted, but investigators stopped short of saying why.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall.A security camera captured cars passing by as four men walked across the street when a shooter fires a blast of gunfire at them.Three victims dropped to the ground as a fourth person ran for their life."It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," John Sullivan, of Mayfair, said. "I heard what I...
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
