Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Must Invest in Cactus (WHD) Stock Right Now
WHD - Free Report) is expected to see an earnings growth of 147.2% in 2022. Shares of Cactus, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have gained 24.3% in the past year compared with 12.5% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Factors Favoring the Stock. Cactus...
Zacks.com
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Q4 Weighted Average Occupancy Up
BKD - Free Report) recently announced that its fourth-quarter weighted average occupancy climbed 70 basis points from the third-quarter level to 77.1%, marking the highest for 2022. The figure compares favorably with the year-ago period’s 73.6%. Brookdale Senior Living has witnessed 14 straight months of year-over-year increases in weighted...
Zacks.com
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com
Stericycle (SRCL) Gains 19% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How
SRCL - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run on the bourses in the past three months. The stock has gained 18.8% compared with the 1.7% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 4.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. The services...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Here is What You Need to Know
AVGO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RLAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
Zacks.com
OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OSW - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks. OneSpaWorld's...
Zacks.com
Why Axcelis (ACLS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
ACLS - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. When looking at the last two reports, this semiconductor services company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 17.62%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
Zacks.com
Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PRGS - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 17. The company recently provided an upbeat view for the to-be-reported quarter. Both non-GAAP revenues and earnings are expected to be within or above the guidance provided on Sep 27, 2022. Progress Software anticipates revenues...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
Zacks.com
Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
MRNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Albemarle (ALB) in Your Portfolio
ALB - Free Report) is benefiting from higher lithium prices and volumes, capacity expansion and cost-saving actions amid headwinds from elevated raw material and natural gas costs. Shares of Albemarle are up 20.7% in the past six months compared with a 20% rise of the industry. What’s Aiding ALB?
Zacks.com
Jack in the Box (JACK) Stock Down 14% in a Year: Here's Why
JACK - Free Report) have declined 14.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 0.6%. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressures and staffing challenges. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed at $33.15, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.86% over...
Zacks.com
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
CCEP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Comments / 0