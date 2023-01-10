Read full article on original website
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
Beaumont pursuit ends in police shooting driver, passenger
A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries. The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said […]
z1077fm.com
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells
A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells. The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail. Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on The post Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting
A 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting an unidentified person in a motel near Palm Desert was charged today with attempted murder. Priscilla Guzman of Indio is facing three sentence-enhancing allegations -- two of using a firearm and one of causing great bodily injury, according to court records. She was set to be arraigned at the The post Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with motel shooting appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Lands Palm Desert Woman Behind Bars
A Palm Desert woman is in jail after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near Hwy 111 and Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert, just before 1 a.m. The vehicle in question...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Collision Closes Cook Street in Palm Desert
One person is dead after a collision in Palm Desert early Friday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a major two vehicle collision near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street around 2:36 a.m. According to CalFire, one driver died in the vehicle and needed to...
Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store
Three people have been arrested, while one woman remains on the run, in connection with a violent armed robbery over the summer at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. The robbery happened on June 28 at the 111 Jewelry and Watch Repair store on the 73200 block of Highway 111. Authorities said three suspects entered The post Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store appeared first on KESQ.
Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision
A deadly overnight traffic collision closed Cook Street and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert early Friday morning. One person died at the scene after police say two cars collided at 2:30 a.m. near the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa. Another person involved in the wreck declined to receive medical care, according to The post Two Palm Desert roads closed following fatal traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman in Commercial Robbery Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Two Years Probation
(CNS) – A Desert Hot Springs woman who was involved in a Palm Desert commercial burglary pleaded guilty to nine felony charges Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to two years of formal probation. Sarah Alexandria Canu, 34, was charged with nine felony counts — one of organized retail theft...
‘Lock tampering’ incident revealed involving Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect
New details were revealed Tuesday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case about a jail security incident involving suspect Jose Larin Garcia tampering with a lock. The incident was detailed in a discussion after the jury stepped outside the courtroom for lunch that led to the judge denying a defense request to remove Larin Garcia's The post ‘Lock tampering’ incident revealed involving Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder
An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal
Two people were killed in a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck Friday evening in Thermal. The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m. on the 86600 block of Airport Boulevard. According to Cal Fire, two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the semi was The post Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
newsmirror.net
Roundabout at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street
Yucaipa's roundabout at the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. This photo was taken by a local photographer Jesse Dinkel.
Multiple motorhomes and vehicles on fire in Thermal
Firefighters are at the scene of a fire involving multiple vehicles and motorhomes in Thermal. The fire is over at the 88700 block of Avenue 68, just off of Pierce Street. Additional details on the fire were not immediately available. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay The post Multiple motorhomes and vehicles on fire in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Neighborhood Heroes: Indio teen sisters empower foster children through local youth club
Two Indio teens are empowering children in the foster care system through a youth club they founded. Brianna Fabian and Natalie Fabian founded GFWC HOPE, under the Women's Club of Indio, in October 2020. Then in May 2021, the club received its official charter. Brianna and Natalie Fabian, founders of GFWC HOPE The club has The post Neighborhood Heroes: Indio teen sisters empower foster children through local youth club appeared first on KESQ.
St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel
A St. Louis man drowned in a hotel in Palm Springs over the weekend. Tommy Seager, 59, was found unresponsive in the spa at the Sonder V Palm Springs on E Palm Canyon Road Sunday morning. Police said Seager was a guest at the hotel. Police said the investigation did not reveal any evidence of The post St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel appeared first on KESQ.
