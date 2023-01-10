Volusia County selects new fire, traffic department leaders

Volusia County government has chosen leaders of fire rescue and traffic engineering, and the County Council recently approved the promotions.

Joe King is now the director and fire chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue. He had been serving as interim director since the retirement of Howard Bailey, according to a county news release. Before coming to Volusia County, he was the deputy fire chief for Flagler County Fire Rescue.

Jay Williams is the new leader of the county's Traffic Engineering Division. He had been the county's assistant traffic engineer for 16 months. His new role is to "oversee transportation planning, traffic studies and the construction, operations and maintenance of traffic signals for the county."

"Before joining the county’s staff, Williams spent 10 years with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), where he held various roles in the Traffic Operations Department," according to the release. "While there, he oversaw FDOT’s traffic signal system, managed transportation infrastructure and technology projects, and developed reports to improve roadway safety."

Williams is a registered professional engineer and a "professional traffic operations engineer, certified traffic signal technician and certified public manager," according to the county.