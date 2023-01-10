Jan. 13—MINNEAPOLIS — Two men from Detroit, Mich., have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Nation. According to court documents, in March 2021, 32-year-old Douglas Edward McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Douglas Richard conspired with others to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine on the Red Lake Nation.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO