Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Sue Carol Bradford
Sue Carol Bradford, 77, of Conesville, passed away at Morrison House Hospice on Tuesday January 10, 2023. Sue was born in Coshocton to the late Arthur and Flora (Shepherd) Neldon on April 4, 1945. Sue worked at various places including The Longaberger Company, Conesville Power Plant and most recently the...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Harold David “Cowboy Dave” Roahrig
Harold David “Cowboy Dave” Roahrig, 59, of Plainfield, passed away at The Ohio State University Hospital on Sunday January 8, 2023, after a brief illness. Dave was born in Coshocton on May 23, 1963, to the late Harold and Mary (Larrison) Roahrig. He graduated from Ridgewood High School in the class of 1981. Dave worked at Jones Metal in West Lafayette and retired after thirty-two years and was currently working part-time at Buckeye Brine.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Edgar Lower
Edgar Lower, 91, of Bakersville, was born on December 4, 1931 in Coshocton County. On Monday, January 9, 2023 he passed away reuniting with his wife, Nellie. Edgar was the son of Clyde and Erma (Nelson) Lower, his childhood was spent in West Lafayette, Ohio. He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1951.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
James A. Ross
James Alfred Ross, 74, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born Feb. 18, 1948 in Mineral City to the late Ira and Pearl Gertrude (Smart) Ross. He married G. Mae (Brokaw) Ross Feb. 18, 1966, who preceded him in death Sept. 1, 2005. Jim was a...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Joan (Darner) Larr
Joan (Darner) Larr, 86, of Coshocton passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio on September 25, 1936 to the late Thomas W. and Ruth (Sarbaugh) Darner. Joan was a graduate of Conesville High School and was a member...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
William J. Wilson
William J. “Bill” Wilson, 87, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital Southeast in Newark, with his son Craig at his side. He was born May 13, 1935 in Coshocton to the late William H. and Eleanor A. (Clark) Wilson. He was married June 26, 1955 to the love of his life, Shirley (Aronhalt) Wilson, who preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2022. The two cherished a loving 67 years together.
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
Harrison News-Herald
Scio vet prepares to pass on practice
SCIO—Dr. John Center has been a veterinarian for over forty years. He’s retired one time before, but this time, the 74-year-old vet says it’s time for him to move on. Center was born in Columbus, moving around Ohio before settling in Scio almost 20 years ago. “We...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Patricia ‘Trish’ L. Cox
Patricia “Trish” L. Cox, 73, of Conesville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Syracuse, Ohio to the late Herman H. and Naomi K. (Diddle) London. Trish graduated from Southern High School in 1967 and moved to Conesville, more...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Changes made to county recycling program
Due to new changes in service providers, the acceptable recyclables in Coshocton County bins have changed. The 12 county drop sites are now accepting: Plastics #1 and #2; brown and clear glass; aluminum cans; steel cans; corrugated cardboard; and paper products (newspaper, office paper, magazines, pasteboard, etc.) The big change...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Have you ever thought about becoming a pilot?
Have you ever thought about becoming a pilot? The New Philadelphia, Ohio EAA Chapter 1077 can help. The chapter is awarding up to a $4,000 scholarship to a serious, sincere individual wanting to fly. Applicants must be at least 16 1/2, pass a medical exam, handle mental and physical stress and have average math and STEM skills.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness
Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Coshocton County is rolling into the New Year
You can choose the wording but regardless of how you want to construct your sentence (I just got chills from thinking about sentence structure in high school) our community is on the move. New construction projects dot the landscape, businesses are opening, expanding, moving to new locations in both the public and private sectors.
Knox Pages
Knox County's new dog warden is ready for the job
MOUNT VERNON — Brian Biggerstaff knows a thing or two about dogs. Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Biggerstaff grew up with dogs. He was able to appreciate what a man's best friend can bring into one's life.
WTOV 9
Jefferson County home called a complete loss after morning fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The lone occupant was able to get out unharmed after a fire sparked at a Piney Fork home on Monday morning. The call came in around 6:11 with reports of a home on fire along County Road 11. When units arrived, they found the home...
