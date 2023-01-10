ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Roanoke, VA 1/14/23

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia:. * Candice LaRae defeated Bayley Via DQ. * Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae defeated Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai. * Omos (w/MVP ) defeated Mustafa Ali. * Dolph Ziggler...
ROANOKE, VA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PWMania

Shad and Tony Khan of AEW Are Among a “Pool of Potential Buyers for WWE”

Barron’s, which is owned by Dow Jones & Company and is the sister paper to the Wall Street Journal, says that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE. The story states that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems more likely to buy Vince McMahon’s company, but a source close to the deal says that the Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
PWMania

Former WWE Star Attends AEW Dynamite as a Fan (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, was a big show for the company, setting a new record for the promotion. During the show, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF did a promo segment in which he ripped Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken, who were both in attendance. While roasting them, he overlooked one name who was also present: Chris Masters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance

The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania

New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (1/16/23)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. According to WrestleTix, 6,573 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/12/23), leaving 921 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,494. The following is...
CINCINNATI, OH
PWMania

Former WWE Star Knocks Bam Bam Bigelow Over His Lack of Talent

Between 1985 and 2006, Bam Bam Bigelow wrestled for a variety of pro wrestling companies, including ECW, WCW, and WWF. The star was best known for his WrestleMania XI match with former football player Lawrence Taylor. Lanny Poffo, Randy Savage’s brother, criticized Bam Bam Bigelow’s attitude in the WWE while...
PWMania

New Vince McMahon Rumors, AEW – WWE Update, Internal Reactions, More Backstage News

According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources familiar with the ongoing WWE corporate situation wanted to clarify some of the mainstream coverage of the sale talks and rumors, as well as the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Particularly, it’s been reported that a piece from Axios sparked several reactions from WWE.
PWMania

Mood in WWE Was “Very Depressing” Following the Saudi Arabia Sale Rumours

Since there have been significant changes, it has been an emotional roller coaster week for WWE employees. First, it was made known that Vince McMahon is officially back in the WWE, serving on the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to assist in negotiating the new TV contracts for Raw and SmackDown and to consider a possible sale of the company.
PWMania

Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed

Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania

Sting Reveals Which AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Preparing for End of His Career, More

Mike Piellucci of D Magazine recently profiled AEW star Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was on the verge of retiring from ring action in 2021. People close to The Stinger believe he will recognize the right time to retire when he sees it. However, Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City in September 2021 and almost retired. It was noted that Sting carried the majority of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but none of the action mattered to Sting because he had tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Rating Rises Slightly in Overnight Ratings For 1/13/23

The preliminary overnight numbers for Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown are now available on SpoilerTV. This week’s live FOX broadcast drew 2.182 million viewers on average. This is based on 2.204 million viewers for the first hour and 2.160 million viewers for the second hour. The preliminary...

