2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - City Holiday Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Many City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Here’s a list of City office closings and schedules:

Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

311 City Call Center will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Public Health-COVID-19:

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023. No COVID-19 testing will be performed this week. COVID-19 testing will resume on Monday, January 23

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at La Palmera Mail will be Open from 10:00 am. to 8:00 p.m.

Utilities Business Office will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023; however, customers may make utility bill payments:

Online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;

By telephone 361-885-0751

At H-E-B Stores

Municipal Court will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023; however, customers may make payments and request Defensive Driving:

Make payments by:

Phone: 1-866-299-7084

Dropbox is located at 120 North Chaparral Street

Solid Waste Operations:

Garbage & Recycling: There will be No collection on Monday, January 16, 2023

The Alternate Collection Date for Monday customers will be before the holiday on Saturday, January 14, 2023

Brush & Bulky items: No collection Monday, January 16, 2023

J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open Monday, January 16, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Code Enforcement: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Development Services: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Libraries: All Public Libraries will be Closed on Monday, January 16, 2023

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:

Open Monday, January 16, 2023

H-E-B Tennis Center:

Open Monday, January 16, 2023

Al Kruse Tennis Center:

Open Monday, January 16, 2023

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:

Open Monday, January 16, 2023

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground Open daily, from dawn to dusk.

Learning Center: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:

Open Monday, January 16, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants Only

After Hour Kid Power Program Office:

Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Recreation Centers:

Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

All Senior Centers: