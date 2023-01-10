ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - City Holiday Schedule

Corpus Christi, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9ZQY_0k9gB38I00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Many City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Here’s a list of City office closings and schedules:

Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

311 City Call Center will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Public Health-COVID-19:

  • The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023. No COVID-19 testing will be performed this week. COVID-19 testing will resume on Monday, January 23
  • The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at La Palmera Mail will be Open from 10:00 am. to 8:00 p.m.

Utilities Business Office will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023; however, customers may make utility bill payments:

Municipal Court will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023; however, customers may make payments and request Defensive Driving:

Make payments by:

  • Phone: 1-866-299-7084
  • Dropbox is located at 120 North Chaparral Street

Solid Waste Operations:

  • Garbage & Recycling: There will be No collection on Monday, January 16, 2023
  • The Alternate Collection Date for Monday customers will be before the holiday on Saturday, January 14, 2023
  • Brush & Bulky items: No collection Monday, January 16, 2023
  • J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
  • Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open Monday, January 16, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Code Enforcement: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Development Services: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Libraries: All Public Libraries will be Closed on Monday, January 16, 2023

Parks and Recreation:

  • Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:
  • Open Monday, January 16, 2023
  • H-E-B Tennis Center:
  • Open Monday, January 16, 2023
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center:
  • Open Monday, January 16, 2023
  • Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:
  • Open Monday, January 16, 2023
  • Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
  • Walking trails and playground Open daily, from dawn to dusk.
  • Learning Center: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
  • Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:
  • Open Monday, January 16, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants Only
  • After Hour Kid Power Program Office:
  • Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
  • Recreation Centers:
  • Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
  • All Senior Centers:
  • Closed Monday, January 16, 2023

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Pastor Ministers in Aransas Pass

, , , , FAITH IN FOCUS: CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, ARANSAS PASS God had a plan for William Blasingame, but the 83-yearold Ingleside resident known as ‘Pastor Dee’ didn’t realize that he was being called into the ministry until he said he heard the Lord speak to him while one of his daughters was convalescing following a serious illness. Blasingame preaches at Calvary Baptist Church at 210 W. Myrtle in Aransas Pass. Founded in 1949, the building sustained major damage during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Much of the structure was restored through hundreds of thousands of donated funds. Then, just a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans

, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
whereverfamily.com

What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023

Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Packery Channel repair costs climb by $2.6M due to additional erosion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Packery Channel repair costs have gone up drastically after work crews found that the waterway's banks are suffering additional erosion. Initially, the cost for repairs was estimated at $12.4 million, but now the cost has gone up by $2.6 million, according to city of Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Engineering Services Brett Van Hazel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy