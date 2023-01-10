2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - City Holiday Schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Many City of Corpus Christi offices will be closed Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Here’s a list of City office closings and schedules:
Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.
311 City Call Center will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
Public Health-COVID-19:
- The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023. No COVID-19 testing will be performed this week. COVID-19 testing will resume on Monday, January 23
- The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at La Palmera Mail will be Open from 10:00 am. to 8:00 p.m.
Utilities Business Office will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023; however, customers may make utility bill payments:
- Online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;
- By telephone 361-885-0751
- At H-E-B Stores
Municipal Court will be Closed Monday, January 16, 2023; however, customers may make payments and request Defensive Driving:
Make payments by:
- Phone: 1-866-299-7084
- Dropbox is located at 120 North Chaparral Street
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage & Recycling: There will be No collection on Monday, January 16, 2023
- The Alternate Collection Date for Monday customers will be before the holiday on Saturday, January 14, 2023
- Brush & Bulky items: No collection Monday, January 16, 2023
- J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
- Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: Open Monday, January 16, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Animal Care Services: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
Code Enforcement: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
Development Services: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
Libraries: All Public Libraries will be Closed on Monday, January 16, 2023
Parks and Recreation:
- Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:
- Open Monday, January 16, 2023
- H-E-B Tennis Center:
- Open Monday, January 16, 2023
- Al Kruse Tennis Center:
- Open Monday, January 16, 2023
- Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:
- Open Monday, January 16, 2023
- Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playground Open daily, from dawn to dusk.
- Learning Center: Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
- Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:
- Open Monday, January 16, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants Only
- After Hour Kid Power Program Office:
- Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
- Recreation Centers:
- Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
- All Senior Centers:
- Closed Monday, January 16, 2023
Comments / 0