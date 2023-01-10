Read full article on original website
Maine panel votes to appeal to seek child death records
AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislative committee voted Friday to appeal a judge's conclusion that lawmakers aren't entitled to full investigative files on four child deaths that spurred further child welfare reforms. The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted 6-4 to appeal to seek the files from the Maine Department...
$4 million grant to bolster mental health services in midcoast
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Midcoast Mainers needing mental health care will hopefully find better access in the near future. Jayne Van Bramer, the CEO of Sweetser, explained how a new $4 million federal grant will bolster staff and services including crisis care and substance use treatment at the nonprofit's Brunswick office.
Yes, asylum seekers wanting to work in Maine are hindered by a federal law
PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of people who are legally living Maine are prevented from working because of a federal law. They are asylum seekers. According to the United Nations, asylum is a form of protection. It allows people to stay in the United States instead of being deported to a country where they fear persecution or harm. But those people must apply for asylum. If the government grants them that status, they get protection and the legal right to stay in the United States.
Maine lobstermen must report catch, new rule says
MAINE, USA — Lobstermen in Maine have a new rule to abide by this new year that's separate from the battle over right whale regulations that recently caused a lot of controversy for the industry. The new regulation requires all commercial lobstermen to make monthly, electronic reports to the...
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah to join US CDC
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that its current director, Dr. Nirav Shah, will be taking a job with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement in a release, saying Shah has been appointed...
Maine House lays out plans for 131st legislature
AUGUSTA, Maine — House leaders from both parties are laying out their plans for the next two years. Democratic Majority Leader Representative Maureen Terry, D-Gorham, and Assistant Majority Leader Representative Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, said they are looking forward to building on the work they've already done. "We've gotten so...
Organizations like Preble Street and Maine Needs seek more volunteers
PORTLAND, Maine — Volunteers at Maine Needs say that the need for help is greater than ever. Christine McAuliffe has been volunteering with Maine Needs for years. She said "Every time I come in, there are 100- 200 requests in the email. We just need volunteers to put it all together."
Report: EMS providers in Maine are at the 'edge of a cliff'
MAINE, USA — "EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it," a new commission report studying emergency medical services in Maine says. "And changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist."
Maine brewers embrace Dry January with increased non-alcoholic offerings
PORTLAND, Maine — We are well into the unofficial holiday of Dry January as many choose to take a break from alcohol. Where Maine brewers could potentially see a problem for their business, some are taking advantage of the opportunity. Robin and Alan Lapoint have co-owned Geary Brewing since...
Gov. Mills includes additional $17 million for public defenders and contracted lawyers in budget proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is proposing $17 million in new funding for public defenders and court-appointed defense attorneys as part of the $10.3 billion state budget plan she unveiled Wednesday. The additional money marks a significant shift in her administration’s stance toward public defense and includes $3.6...
Honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup
PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein is the chef at Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his roasted honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup. Ingredients:. Roasted honey nut squash:. 1 honey nut squash, halved and deseeded. Neutral oil. Salt.
Pizzas helping to fight childhood hunger in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Most people would agree nothing goes better with a pint of beer than a slice of pizza. This year, brewing company Brickyard Hollow is putting that theory to the test by selling new specialty pizzas for a good cause. As part of its new "Pizza with...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Yes, the winning $1.35 billion lottery ticket was sold in Maine
LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — The winning ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Lebanon, Maine. Fewer than 6,500 people live in the town. According to the Maine State Lottery, the ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill. The store is expected to receive a selling bonus of $50,000.
Youth suicides may be on the rise as students return to school, study suggests
HALLOWELL, Maine — We have heard time and time again how isolating the COVID-19 pandemic has been for many people, but some adolescents may be feeling differently. “We've seen the pandemic make an impact on mental health just in general,” Angela Haley from Northern Light Health Acadia Hospital said.
Three police shootings ruled justified by Maine attorney general
MAINE, USA — The Office of the Maine Attorney General has ruled on three separate officers' use of deadly force. In all three cases, the attorney general's office determined the officer's use of deadly force was necessary as a means of self-defense and the defense of others. Two of...
Human remains found off Maine coast 22 years ago identified as man who left Vegas for NYC
AUGUSTA, Maine — Human remains found 22 years ago off the coast of Maine have now been identified. The partially skeletonized remains were discovered in the Atlantic Ocean on July 24, 2000, near the Grand Manan Banks, according to a release Thursday from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).
New Hampshire considers mandating cursive, communism history
CONCORD, N.H. — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught cursive...
FAA system outage causes delays, cancellations across Maine
MAINE, USA — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the country on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a computer system outage overnight. According to FlightAware, which is a world flight tracking platform, there were more than 8,000 delays on flights within the country...
Three dogs rescued from S.C. fighting ring ready for adoption in Kennebunk
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) in Kennebunk has taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. HSUS rescued 275 dogs in total in September 2022, a news release from AWS said...
