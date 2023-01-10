ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine panel votes to appeal to seek child death records

AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislative committee voted Friday to appeal a judge's conclusion that lawmakers aren't entitled to full investigative files on four child deaths that spurred further child welfare reforms. The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted 6-4 to appeal to seek the files from the Maine Department...
Yes, asylum seekers wanting to work in Maine are hindered by a federal law

PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of people who are legally living Maine are prevented from working because of a federal law. They are asylum seekers. According to the United Nations, asylum is a form of protection. It allows people to stay in the United States instead of being deported to a country where they fear persecution or harm. But those people must apply for asylum. If the government grants them that status, they get protection and the legal right to stay in the United States.
Maine lobstermen must report catch, new rule says

MAINE, USA — Lobstermen in Maine have a new rule to abide by this new year that's separate from the battle over right whale regulations that recently caused a lot of controversy for the industry. The new regulation requires all commercial lobstermen to make monthly, electronic reports to the...
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah to join US CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that its current director, Dr. Nirav Shah, will be taking a job with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement in a release, saying Shah has been appointed...
Maine House lays out plans for 131st legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine — House leaders from both parties are laying out their plans for the next two years. Democratic Majority Leader Representative Maureen Terry, D-Gorham, and Assistant Majority Leader Representative Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, said they are looking forward to building on the work they've already done. "We've gotten so...
Honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup

PORTLAND, Maine — Daron Goldstein is the chef at Provender Kitchen + Bar in Ellsworth. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his roasted honey nut squash recipe using Maine maple syrup. Ingredients:. Roasted honey nut squash:. 1 honey nut squash, halved and deseeded. Neutral oil. Salt.
