Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams
Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement
For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
NFL Scout Reveals Who Patriots May Target In First Round Of Draft
The New England Patriots just missed out on the postseason, finishing the year 8-9. While the defense was able to get the job done for the most part, their season was undone by inconsistent performance on offense. The Patriots ranked 11th in points allowed and eighth in yardage, but 17th...
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win
It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
Surprise! Patriots (Fans) Going to Super Bowl LVII
Though their team missed the playoffs, a few loyal New England fans are getting the chance of a lifetime thanks to owner Robert Kraft.
Chances Sean Payton returns to NFL sidelines as head coach set at 50/50
Nearly all season long, we’ve heard rumors about Sean Payton’s potential comeback, landing another NFL head coaching gig. Payton, who
