Mike Piellucci of D Magazine recently profiled AEW star Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was on the verge of retiring from ring action in 2021. People close to The Stinger believe he will recognize the right time to retire when he sees it. However, Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City in September 2021 and almost retired. It was noted that Sting carried the majority of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but none of the action mattered to Sting because he had tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.

2 DAYS AGO