Read full article on original website
Related
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
z1077fm.com
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
z1077fm.com
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
vvng.com
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
vvng.com
Deputies conducting missing person investigation find a man dead inside a water tank
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies conducting a missing persons investigation located a deceased man inside a water tank. It happened on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:44 pm, in the 6600 block of State Highway 138. Sheriff’s officials said Deputies G. Solorio and J. Rowley from the Victor...
z1077fm.com
Second Saturday Art Crawl in Joshua Tree tonight, Jan. 14
Every Second Saturday of the month, downtown Joshua Trees art galleries band together for openings and events that showcase the incredible and diverse artwork being made here in the high desert. Joshua Tree Art Gallery, located at 61607 Twentynine Palms Hwy, is premiering a collection of minimalist paitings from David...
z1077fm.com
Public invited to “The Last Hurrah” for JTNP’s David Smith
Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent David Smith has been promoted and is leaving the Morongo Basin for San Francisco. With such a prominent fixture in the community moving north, local Rotary Clubs wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to share their well-wishes with him. The 29 Palms and...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley High School Wrestling hosted final dual season match Jan 12.
The Yucca Valley High School Wrestling Team hosted their last dual season match for seniors last night (January 12). The girl’s wrestling team won their final League Dual of the season defeating Cathedral City, with a score of 63-6, with all girls winning their matches, giving up just 6 points for a forfeit. The girl’s went undefeated in League competition.
Comments / 0