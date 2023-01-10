Family fight leads to homicide in Fresno County, deputies say

Fresno County deputies are investigating a homicide.

It happened at about 10 Monday night at a home on Hayes between South and Parlier Avenues -- that's just north of Raisin City.

Deputies say there was some sort of a fight among family members, and they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed the cause of death and say they are investigating more than one scene near the home.

The victim has not been identified.