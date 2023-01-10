Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Roanoke, VA 1/14/23
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia:. * Candice LaRae defeated Bayley Via DQ. * Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae defeated Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai. * Omos (w/MVP ) defeated Mustafa Ali. * Dolph Ziggler...
PWMania
Another Big Name Expected At “Raw Is XXX” Anniversary Show Later This Month
The lineup for the 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the milestone event celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw. As noted, Tatanka, Kane, X-Pac, Kurt Angle and...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
PWMania
Shad and Tony Khan of AEW Are Among a “Pool of Potential Buyers for WWE”
Barron’s, which is owned by Dow Jones & Company and is the sister paper to the Wall Street Journal, says that AEW’s Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE. The story states that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund seems more likely to buy Vince McMahon’s company, but a source close to the deal says that the Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”
PWMania
News and Updates Regarding the Final Two WWE SmackDown’s Before the Royal Rumble
A few happenings have been announced by WWE for the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign a contract with Kevin Owens in the ring during next Friday’s SmackDown. This makes their title match for the Royal Rumble official. For a...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Attends AEW Dynamite as a Fan (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, was a big show for the company, setting a new record for the promotion. During the show, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF did a promo segment in which he ripped Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken, who were both in attendance. While roasting them, he overlooked one name who was also present: Chris Masters.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 1/14/23
Impact Wrestling held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night in Atlanta, GA. The following matches will be broadcast over the next few weeks:. * BTI Match: Raj Singh & Shera defeated Aiden Prince & Andrew Everett. * BTI Match: Angels & Kon defeated Delirious & Yuya Uemera. *...
PWMania
The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania
Sting Reveals Which AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Preparing for End of His Career, More
Mike Piellucci of D Magazine recently profiled AEW star Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was on the verge of retiring from ring action in 2021. People close to The Stinger believe he will recognize the right time to retire when he sees it. However, Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City in September 2021 and almost retired. It was noted that Sting carried the majority of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but none of the action mattered to Sting because he had tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.
PWMania
Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)
Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy...
PWMania
Photo: Britt Baker and Adam Cole Meet With Actor Vince Vaughn
Britt Baker and Adam Cole met actor Vince Vaughn before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. A photo of the three can be found below:
PWMania
New Vince McMahon Rumors, AEW – WWE Update, Internal Reactions, More Backstage News
According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources familiar with the ongoing WWE corporate situation wanted to clarify some of the mainstream coverage of the sale talks and rumors, as well as the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Particularly, it’s been reported that a piece from Axios sparked several reactions from WWE.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Knocks Bam Bam Bigelow Over His Lack of Talent
Between 1985 and 2006, Bam Bam Bigelow wrestled for a variety of pro wrestling companies, including ECW, WCW, and WWF. The star was best known for his WrestleMania XI match with former football player Lawrence Taylor. Lanny Poffo, Randy Savage’s brother, criticized Bam Bam Bigelow’s attitude in the WWE while...
PWMania
One Pro Wrestling (1PW) Joins the Premier Streaming Network
One Pro Wrestling (1PW) becomes first internationally-based promotion to join Premier Streaming Network. One Pro Wrestling (1PW), an institution for independent wrestling in the United Kingdom, is joining Premier Streaming Network (PSN). The multi-year, exclusive agreement makes 1PW the first internationally-based promotion to join PSN, and will see 1PW’s extensive catalog available on PSN when the network launches on January 15. In addition to past events, PSN will be the home for future 1PW shows starting with “NO TURNING BACK,” on Saturday, February 25. “NO TURNING BACK,” emanating from The Engine Shed in Lincoln, UK, will feature a stacked line-up of performers including Will Ospreay, John Hennigan, Rhino, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Davey Richards, Taya Valkyrie, along with top-tier local wrestlers from the United Kingdom.
PWMania
Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed
Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania
Molly Holly Recalls Working With ‘Mentor’ William Regal
WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken out about working with William Regal early in her career, following the his return to the company. Regal returned WWE after leaving AEW last month and is now the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Molly worked as Lady Ophelia,...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Vince McMahon’s WWE Status, Who Is Running the Company, and More
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has not been working out of the WWE HQ offices since his return last week. According to multiple sources, he has also not attended any WWE TV tapings since then. As PWMania.com previously reported, according to the Wrestling Observer, prior to the recent corporate shakeups within...
