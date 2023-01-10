Lawsuit over RPD fatal shooting of mentally disturbed man can go forward, judge rules

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
Related
RPD: Woman stabbed at Fernwood Park Apartments
At around 8:30 a.m., Goodman Section Officers, according to the RPD, responded to the Fernwood Park Apartments on Waring Rd.
SWAT team, state police arrest ‘high risk’ person in Rochester Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. As the person is the subject of […]
Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
wxxinews.org
RPD says man shot in a local Burger King has died of his wounds
Rochester Police say they are investigating the first homicide in the city this year. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a Burger King restaurant Saturday night on Lyell Avenue. Police say that a 19-year-old male employee was shot inside the restaurant as he was leaving work for the evening....
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced for Strangling Wife to Death
The Rochester man accused of strangling his wife to death will serve 22 years in prison. Ahmed Ali pleaded guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter in October. Prosecutors say he choked Arbay Chivala to death in August of 2021 at their Argo Park Home. He then left Chivala's body in the home...
Man struck in hit and run collision in Huron, victim remains hospitalized
HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run collision in the Town of Huron. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that there was a person laying in the road on Ridge Road, that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Following their arrival, […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
Lollypop farm: Second investigation into Iroquois St. home, dog removed
RPD officers confirmed that Animal Control responded to the area that morning.
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
RPD: Woman stabbed on Lake View Park
A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
WHEC TV-10
Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
There are reports that Cheektowaga Police also are assisting Depew Police in the investigation.
Car stolen with children inside in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
iheart.com
Police Still Trying to Identify Body Found Yesterday On Erie Canal Bank
Rochester police are still working to put a name to the body found yesterday on an Erie Canal bank near Buffalo Road. It's took a tactical firefighter team several hours to recover the man's body because it was about 100 feet down an embankment. There's no word if police suspect...
WHEC TV-10
Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s. News10NBC reached out to the school district for...
iheart.com
Rochester Police: Kids Trapped in Stolen Car
Rochester police say two young children were trapped in a stolen car. They say someone stole a car left running at a corner store at Lake and Phelps Avenues shortly before 4pm Thursday. The two kids, ages 6 and 3, were left in the back seat. Police were able to...
Missing teen found: Dahira Ali located
Dahira Ali has been located and reunited with family, the RPD reports.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Comments / 0